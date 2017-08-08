NATIONWIDE: New car buyers using dealers’ red licence plates will have 60 days to register their vehicles with land transport authorities or face arrest and a fine, starting on Oct 1 and continuing until Dec 31 this year.

Tuesday 8 August 2017, 01:58PM

The Department of Land Transport has given people buying new cars between Oct 1 and Dec 31 this year 60 days to properly register them or face a fine of up to B10,000. After Jan 1 it will be 30 days. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

From Jan 1 onwards, they will have 30 days to properly register their vehicles, Department of Land Transport chief Sanit Promwong said today (Aug 8). Fines would range from B1,000 to B10,000.

The department and the police would jointly supervise the regulation.

The two agencies would arrest owners of private vehicles using red licence plates on the roads outside the allowed period, and fine them.

People buying new cars between Oct 1 and Dec 31 this year must have their vehicles registered at a DLT office within 60 days from the date they receive their vehicles.

Those who purchase new vehicles from Jan 1 onwards must register them within 30 days, said Mr Sanit.

Owners caught failing to do so would be caught and fined on the spot.

