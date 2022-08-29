Motorbike rider killed hits power pole, dies

PHUKET: A 19-year-old man died after the motorbike he was riding struck a roadside power pole near the Thepsrisin Bridge, on the east side of Phuket Town, early this morning (Aug 29).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 29 August 2022, 11:16AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were called to the scene, on the road on the east side of the bridge, at 1:50am.

Officers and rescue workers from Wichit Municipality and the Kusoldharm Foundation arrived to find Anawin Areepong, 19, a resident of Moo 4, Wichit, dead from fatal head trauma beside the power pole.

About 10 metres away was the black Yamaha R-15 motorcycle he was riding, heavily damaged from the impact.

Officers noted the impact marks on the power pole and long skid marks leading up to impact point.

Police surmised that Mr Anawin was driving at high speed from Saphan Hin Park towards Wichit when he lost control of the motorbike and veered off the road. The motorbike struck the power pole, as did Mr Anawin’s head.

Police made no mention of whether Mr Anawin was wearing a helmet at the time, but said they were continuing their investigation into the accident.

Mr Anawin’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital. Police said that arrangements were being made to contact his family so that his funeral can be held.

Mr Anawin was the eighth person killed in a road accident in Phuket this month. So far 60 people have died in road accidents in Phuket this year with a further 10,808 people injured.