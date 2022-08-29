Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Motorbike rider killed hits power pole, dies

Motorbike rider killed hits power pole, dies

PHUKET: A 19-year-old man died after the motorbike he was riding struck a roadside power pole near the Thepsrisin Bridge, on the east side of Phuket Town, early this morning (Aug 29).

transportdeathaccidentspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 29 August 2022, 11:16AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were called to the scene, on the road on the east side of the bridge, at 1:50am.

Officers and rescue workers from Wichit Municipality and the Kusoldharm Foundation arrived to find Anawin Areepong, 19, a resident of Moo 4, Wichit, dead from fatal head trauma beside the power pole.

About 10 metres away was the black Yamaha R-15 motorcycle he was riding, heavily damaged from the impact.

Officers noted the impact marks on the power pole and long skid marks leading up to impact point.

Police surmised that Mr Anawin was driving at high speed from Saphan Hin Park towards Wichit when he lost control of the motorbike and veered off the road. The motorbike struck the power pole, as did Mr Anawin’s head.

Police made no mention of whether Mr Anawin was wearing a helmet at the time, but said they were continuing their investigation into the accident.

Mr Anawin’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital. Police said that arrangements were being made to contact his family so that his funeral can be held.

Mr Anawin was the eighth person killed in a road accident in Phuket this month. So far 60 people have died in road accidents in Phuket this year with a further 10,808 people injured.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 29 August 2022 - 11:52:53 

Wow, as one empty a bucket, 60 died, 10,808 injured. Just on Phuket only. And, damn these power poles along the main roads. :-)  Put cables underground.

Paddy | 29 August 2022 - 11:49:37 

It's hard to believe that nearly all these bike accidents involve a power pole , which are about 40 meters apart. Maybe they need to put some sort of cushion protection around the base of these poles. Just very sad to see every other day.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man denies daughter, 9, taken for stabbing ride along
Unemployment lowest since start of COVID outbreak
EU ministers to study call for ban on Russian tourists
Mountain B pub fire claims 22nd life
Power outage to affect Muang Mai
Power outage to affect Mai Khao
Proud Kamala Project looking to clean things up
Mountain B fire death toll reaches 21
Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September
Kanokwan suspended over land
Firefly resumes Phuket-Penang flights
No one’s getting high on the new cannabis Laws
China shows signs of tourism revival
Nightlife fire safety hits agenda in push for 4am closing
Prawit begins caretaker PM duty

 

Phuket community
Motorbike rider killed hits power pole, dies

Wow, as one empty a bucket, 60 died, 10,808 injured. Just on Phuket only. And, damn these power pole...(Read More)

Motorbike rider killed hits power pole, dies

It's hard to believe that nearly all these bike accidents involve a power pole , which are about...(Read More)

Kanokwan suspended over land

@JohnC, the answer is in your question. Here laws work haves/no haves 'money class' wise. T...(Read More)

Proud Kamala Project looking to clean things up

There are several large hotels on or near the beach which use their proximity to attract, and then o...(Read More)

Proud Kamala Project looking to clean things up

The long term solution to garbage is to NOT clean it up but let it encrust every inch to a depth of ...(Read More)

Kanokwan suspended over land

Suspension!? How about an arrest instead. Or is it another case of one law for the haves and the res...(Read More)

Proud Kamala Project looking to clean things up

The whole island needs a damn good clean up, not just certain beaches or towns. Let's be honest,...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

@maverick, you completely missed the point. Again. ...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

Stop the uninmagitive song of going home. 1: It is not unfair to me. I have a PWA T1 registering. 2:...(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

@Kurt. If it's so unfair to you, just go home and dont put up with it any longer. Your endless w...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Devas Lounge
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Barketek
Phuket Property
Fastship Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
BDO Phuket

 