PHUKET: A 55-year-old Ukrainian man escaped serious after his motorbike struck a bridge, sending him plunging four metres below into a small canal in Kathu last night (Oct 1).

Monday 2 October 2017, 10:35AM

Kusoldharm rescue workers were informed of the accident, near the remains of the Phuket Floating Market, at 7pm.

The rescue workers arrived at the scene and with ropes and help from local residents managed to lift the Ukrainian, later identified by rescue workers as Mark Vladimirovich Zorin, to safety.

Mr Zorin suffered only scratches to his right arm and body. He was taken Bangkok Hospital Phuket in Phuket Town for treatment.

“Luckily there was water in the canal, otherwise his injuries could have been much worse,” said Kusoldharm rescue worker Passakorn Sirichuchot.

It was not reported whether or not Mr Zorin was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident or whether he had been drinking alcohol prior to his misadventure.