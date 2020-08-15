Oak Maedow Phuket
MotoGP‘s young warriors are here to stay.

MOTOGP: Brad Binder’s (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) magnificent maiden MotoGP victory at the Czech GP in Brno last Sunday (Aug 9) is yet more proof of how bright MotoGP’s future is.

Moto-GP
By The Phuket News

Saturday 15 August 2020, 03:13PM

Franco Morbidelli on his Petronas Yamaha. Photo: Alpha One Media

Fabio Quartararo on his Petronas Yamaha. Photo: Alpha One Media.

The results of the 2020 season so far are, in fact, proof of this.

Petronas Yamaha SRT’s 21-year-old rider Fabio Quartararo dominated proceedings at the Circutio de Jerez-Angel Nieto by taking two pole positions and his first two victories in the premier class, leading the opening two rounds at the top of the Championship standings.

Teammate Franco Morbidelli has also had three extremely impressive rounds in 2020, and the 25-year-old’s first premier class rostrum in Brno was richly deserved after engine troubles halted his podium charge in Jerez in Andalucia, Spain.

Overall, Yamaha’s future is a terrifyingly exciting prospect - Quartararo, Morbidelli and Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) are all 25 years of age or under, and will be at the front of MotoGP for years to come.

Binder’s achievement last Sunday in the Czech Republic can only be described as absolutely fantastic. The 24-year-old South African gave KTM their first MotoGP race win, in just his third MotoGP race.

In addition, with Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) at the helm, the Austrian factory is all set to challenge for race wins from now on. Oliveira’s pace at the Czech GP was good enough for the rostrum, but a 13th place starting grid position ultimately cost the 25-year-old from celebrating alongside his team mate Binder.

The list goes on. Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing) would have stood on his first MotoGP podium in Jerez if it had not been for a mechanical problem, and an unfortunate right leg injury which has temporarily put his promising 2020 season on hold.

Bagnaia’s current teammate Jack Miller is Ducati’s chosen one to hopefully bring the Ducati Bologna factory a first World Title since 2007. The Australian and Italian are 25 and 23 years of age respectively, and a youthful Ducati line-up is starting to make very strong progress in MotoGP.

Team Suzuki Ecstar have two-time race winner Alex Rins plus Joan Mir at their dispense for the next two years. Both Spaniards are in their early 20s and there is every good reason why the likes of Ducati spoke to both Rins and Mir to try and obtain their signatures on lucrative factory contracts.

Rins has already proved he can win races and looks ready to challenge for the title, with Joan Mir already picking up his equal-best MotoGP finish in 2020. Suzuki’s future prospects look mouth- watering.

There is a changing of the guard happening in MotoGP, and there are more fast, young and hungry riders ready to make the step up from Moto2 very soon.

The likes of Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) will have his hands full when he returns soon from his injury, but it is going to be fascinating to see this eight-times Spanish World Champion, as well as the likes of Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) and veteran icon Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), battle it out against the rising young stars and warriors of MotoGP in 2020, and in the years to come.

This weekend the MotoGP Paddock moves on to the first of two back to back Races that will be held at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg in Austria.

Just like many F1 races this year, due to the preventative measures that must be taken because of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the races will be held without spectators being present at the circuit.

- Christopher Reeves, Alpha One Media

