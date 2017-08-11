PHUKET: Phuket officials have begun hosting charity events and ceremonies commemorating the 85th birthday of Queen Sirikit, mother of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, tomorrow (Aug 12), and which is also celebrated in Thailand as Mother’s Day.

Friday 11 August 2017, 11:45AM

Wichit Municipality held a marine animal release ceremony at Klong Mudong yesterday morning (Aug 10).

Vice Governor Siwaporn Chuasawad presided over the ceremony, joined by Wichit Deputy Mayor Krita Chotwitphipat and Royal Thai Navy Capt Boworn Promkeawngam, Deputy Director of the Phuket branch of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC).

Also present were Phuket Coastal Fisheries Research and Development Centre Director Paiboon Boonliptanon along with Fisheries Department research officers as well as local residents.

“As well as honouring the occasion of Queen Sirikit’s 85th birthday, this activity aims to increase the populations of aquatic animals and to raise awareness in the Thai community to love and cherish aquaculture resources,” said V/Gov Siwaporn.

Officials took part in releasing one million sea shrimp and 10,000 Barramundi (Asian Sea Bass) fingerlings donated by the Phuket Coastal Fisheries Research and Development Centre.

“This activity will help strengthen good relationships between government agencies, the local fishing community and will bring good results in raising awareness of conservation in the community,” V/Gov Siwaporn added.

Another charity event in commemoration of Mother’s Day will be at the Phuket Regional Blood Centre (PRBC) near Saphan Hin.

The PRBC is inviting all people to make blood donations tomorrow (Saturday) at the PRBC main office (see map below) from 8:30am to 3:30pm.

To encourage men to make blood donations tomorrow, free haircuts will be offered to men making donations and to their relatives or friends tagging along.

“Please bring your ID card. If you are foreigner, please bring your passport,” a PRBC official told The Phuket News.

Each donor tomorrow will be given a tree sapling to plant to mark the auspicious day and have the opportunity to sign a book of blessings for Queen Sirikit.