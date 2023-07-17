British International School, Phuket
More than 900 turn out for 'Tsunami Walk & Run'

More than 900 turn out for ‘Tsunami Walk & Run’

PHUKET: More than 900 people of all ages and walks of life joined the Tsunami Walk & Run event held in Mai Khao yesterday (July 16) to promote awareness of tsunami evacuation routes.

disastersSafety
By The Phuket News

Monday 17 July 2023 09:33 AM

Boontham Lertsukekasem, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, was present to declare the ’Walk & Run for Tsunami Learning 2023’ event officially open, with runners and walkers setting off from the start line at 4pm.

The route covered 3.2km from Sala Mai Khao Beach Resort to the offices of the Mai Khao Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor).

Souvenir prizes were awarded to the first five to complete the course.

Mr Boontham highlighted that the event was the first of its kind to be held in Thailand, Similar events were held under the ’Walk & Run for Tsunami Learning 2023’ banner over the weekend, with Walk & Run events held in Phang Nga, Ranong, Trang and Krabi provinces on Saturday and in Phuket and Satun provinces yesterday.

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan highlighted the loss of life to the tsunami that struck Thailand’s Andaman coast more than 18 years ago.

HeadStart International School Phuket

In Thailand, official government estimates marked 5,078 confirmed dead, another 8,457 injured and 3,716 missing, presumed dead, all lost to the tsunami that struck in the morning on Dec 26, 2004.

While confirmed deaths in Phuket were only 259, another 700 remained listed as missing.

“Today is a good opportunity for Phuket residents and local tourists to participate in useful activities by walking-running to learn the evacuation route in the event of a tsunami, which will greatly benefit the public and the government,” Vice Governor Amnuay said.

“The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and Phuket [provincial government] sincerely hope that this activity will be held every year to raise awareness in preparing for a tsunami in the coastal provinces of the Andaman Sea,” he added.

