PHUKET: The weather warning for heavy rain and winds issued by the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) yesterday has been re-issued today (Sept 26), forecasting more heavy rain from Thursday until at least Saturday (Sept 30).

Tuesday 26 September 2017, 07:04PM

A lifeguard stands on watch as dark skies loom over Nai Thon Beach today (Sept 26). Photo: Phuket Lifeguard Service

“During 28-30 September 2017, the monsoon trough will lie across the Central, the East and the lower Northeast to low pressure cell in the middle South China Sea,” said the warning issued today.

“The southwest monsoon will move across the Andaman Sea and Thailand. More rain and heavy rain are expected in the areas.”

The warning states that although, “The southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf is weakening,” southern provinces including Phuket, Chanthaburi, Trat, Ranong and Phang Nga will experience abundant rain with isolated torrential downpour and gusty winds in the coming days.

“People should beware of possible flash floods and stay tuned to weather updates,” the TMD urged.

“The stronger winds in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf forces waves up to 2-3 meters high. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats in the Andaman Sea keep ashore for one more day.”