PHUKET: Along with their inspection of the controversial property construction at Krathing Cape yesterday, the team from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and Royal Forest Department also investigated alleged land encroachment at an area of land within the Narkkerd Hills in Karon.

Friday 29 September 2017, 02:57PM

DSI Deputy Chief Lt Col Prawut Wongsrinil (in DSI cap) and his team inspects the plot of land within the Nakkerd Hills yesterday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Following yesterday’s (Sept 28) inspection, which was again led by DSI Deputy Chief Lt Col Prawut Wongsrinil, he said that it is likely that a land document issued in relation to the plot of land in question had been issued illegally.

Lt Col Prawut said, “This particular land plot has been measured as 40 rai. In the past someone presented a SorKor 1 land document in an attempt to obtain a Chanote land title deed. However, it was discovered that the SorKor 1 produced did not relate to this plot.

“I can confirm that no SorKor 1 land document has ever been issued for this plot of land,” he said.

“By law, a Chanote land title deed cannot be issued because a SorKor 1 land document is needed. The document that the person produced when trying to obtain a Chanote for this plot of land is likely to have been issued illegally as the land is in the forest reserve,” he said.

“We have already reported this illegal land document to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC),” he added.