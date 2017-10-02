PHUKET: Officials today moved to clear garbage and other debris strewn along Nai Yang Beach that has been pushed onshore by the southwest monsoon over the past few days.

Monday 2 October 2017, 04:12PM

Kittikorn Prateep Na Thalang, Chief of the Sakoo Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), ordered the clean-up and led 15 fellow officials to clear the garbage from the beach this afternoon (Oct 2).

Mr Kittikorn also welcomed any help from the public. “We are open for any people who have the heart to save the beach to support us. We welcome everyone to join us,” he said.

One Sakoo public relations official who asked not to be named said that officials had filled about 30 black garbage bags within the first two hours of the clean-up.

“Sakoo officers usually clean the beach but more and more garbage is being washed up on the beach every day, and this week it is worse than usual for this time of year,” the official said.

“Recently we have not been able to go out and clean the beach on some days because of the weather, but we are out again today and we will back on the beach to collect garbage tomorrow,” the official added.