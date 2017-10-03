NATIONWIDE: Various temples have begun prohibiting the sale of sacred items in their ubosots following an order by the Sangha Supreme Council (SSC).

The abbot of Wat Pho Puek writes inscriptions onto a ‘takrud’, a type of talisman, for sale to fund construction in the temple grounds. This is banned under the new order issued yesterday (Oct 2). Photo: Bangkok Post / file

The ban order is said to include sacred objects as well as statues and images of gods.

In Wat Phra Sri Rattanamahatat Woramahawihan, known as “Wat Yai”, in Phitsanulok, amulets for sale were reported to have been removed from the ubosot a few days ago.

They were placed at a designated sales location outside the ubosot instead.

Thongbai Panphumipruek, a 72-year-old temple servant, said the order is likely to affect the temple’s earnings, which may now be inadequate to cover its expenses, adding that the temple has to take care of more than 300 monks and novices.

Phra Kru Sitthithamwipat, abbot of Wat Ratchaburana in the same province, said his temple has not yet received such an order, but is aware of the matter.

He said he had held a meeting to let monks know about the issue, but that his temple already has a separate area for selling items.

Temples and novices have also been told not to voice opinions which could cause controversy, or make political comment on the matter, the abbot added.

Phra Yan Vikrom, abbot of Wat Tha Mai in Samut Sakhon’s Krathum Baen district, said the order is good and should be observed.

He said he believed provincial monks would agree with the order.

He said the sales of sacred items in ubosots could lead to negative perceptions and cause people to lose faith in the place.

The order helps ensure ubosots remain somewhere that people can practise Buddhism, including meditation and prayer, without distraction, the abbot noted.

The monk said the temple has set aside an area for the sale of holy items in another building under the supervision of temple servants and the Sirisaro Foundation.

Earnings from the sales will be earmarked for the public good, he said.

Abbot of Wat Sothon Wararam Worawihan in Chachoengsao, Phra Tham Mangkalachan, said his temple designates a particular area for the sale of sacred items.

The temple also has a committee which scrutinises the earnings from the sales, he added.

Meanwhile, Bangkok ecclesiastical provincial governor Phra Brahma Dilok has sent a letter to all district chiefs, asking them to closely monitor the use of images of Buddha and other sacred motifs in advertising campaigns, through various media channels, in order to prevent misunderstandings about the religion.

According to the letter, dated on Sept 26, the governor additionally pointed out that ubosots should be places where monks practise religious rites and that all district chiefs should inform temples under their jurisdiction not to sell images of Buddha, or any other sacred items, either inside or nearby their ubosots.

Somdet Phra Buddha Chinnawong, chief of the monastic committee in the Central region and member of the SSC, also sent a letter indicating that companies who used Buddhist imagery on advertisement placards were misleading people and must take them down.

