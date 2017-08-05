The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Monk's assistant hacked to death at Phuket temple

PHUKET: A Myanmar teenager who for the past year served as a temple assistant in central Phuket was slain in an attack on temple grounds in the early hours of this morning (Aug 5).

violence, murder, crime, Myanmar, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 5 August 2017, 01:08PM

Temple assistant 17-year-old Wei Pew Ar from Myanmar was hacked to death at Wat Baan Don, in central Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Temple assistant 17-year-old Wei Pew Ar from Myanmar was hacked to death at Wat Baan Don, in central Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The body of 17-year-old Wei Pew Ar was found by Phra Srimeangkan Songprakon, a monk at Wat Ban Don (Thepkrasattri Temple), at 6am.

Mr Wei’s body was found in front of a monk’s house. He had suffered multiple slash and stab wounds. His right hand was nearly severed.

“I heard a man’s voice at about 3am, but didn’t pay any attention to it. Then I found Mr Wei dead this morning,” Phra Srimeangkan told police.

“Mr Wei had lived here at the temple for a year. He was a good man and helped monks with their duties,” he said.

“He was never rude to anyone. Mr Wei always slept at the front of this house, where a monk Mr Wei was close to used to stay but has now moved to another temple,” he added.

Mr Wei likely died only a few hours before police arrived, said Capt Natthi Pichitchainithimet of the Thalang Police.

After investigating the scene, Capt Natthi said he believes that Mr Wei was attacked in front of the house, and had suffered multiple slash wounds to his right arm while trying to protect himself.

“We believe the killer fled behind the monk’s house back towards the main road,” he said.

“We are continuing our investigation to catch the killer and undercover what motivated the attack,” Capt Natthi said.

 

 
