The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Missing Thai man’s body found in canal behind house

PHUKET: The body of a Thai man who had been missing since last week has been discovered in a hyacinth-covered canal behind his home in Rassada. He is believed to have died drowned after excessive alcohol consumption.

death, accidents, alcohol, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 19 February 2018, 11:23AM

Kusoldharm rescue workers enter the canal, which is heavily covered with water hyacinth. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Kusoldharm rescue workers enter the canal, which is heavily covered with water hyacinth. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The body of Thammasom Chainit, 44, was found floating face down in a water ditch behind his home on Soi San Jao Pha-niang, north of Samkong, at about 1pm on Saturday (Feb 17).

“From the preliminary check we found no signs of struggle on the body,” said police at the scene.

“However, we have sent the body to Vachira Phuket Hospital to identify the cause of death,” he added.

Mr Thammasom’s mother, 64-year-old Kamonrat Tansakul, said that her son had not been seen at their home for a week.

“He was alcoholic and drank regularly. He was last seen on evening of Sunday, Feb 11. We searched for him for days, but couldn’t find him,” she told police.

cachet resort dewa phuket

“Most recently on Feb 15, our family went on a search and asked for help at the Soi Pha-niang shrine (Yokkekeng Shrine), which is about 100 metres from our house. We prayed to find him on that day,” she added.

A 48-year-old Myanmar national whose name was reported as “Mid-Oo” helped the family search for Mr Thammasom, and discovered the body floating in a swamp behind the house, said Ms Kamonrat.

“For the initial cause of death it is believed that the man was drinking heavily and walked into the heavy foliage behind the house and and fell unconscious into the water,” reported one police officer at the scene.

From photos of the scene provided, the canal is heavily covered with water hyacinth, obscuring the water underneath, The Phuket News notes.

“However, we will require further investigation,” said a Phuket City Police officer.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket officials confirm new medical certificates required for driving licences

Difficult to comprehend just how Phuket wants well heeled tourists going by the masses of cheap Charlie budget Chinese & Russians flooding the isl...(Read More)

PLTO approves Phuket Smart Bus for operation, service to begin Feb 28

Wonderful news - good luck to this business - I am so excited to be able to use it. ...(Read More)

Anuphas Vividhkarn’s withdrawal leaves Phuket without Honda dealers

A great example of why monopolies don’t work and why competition is essential. I wonder what will happen to Ford and Mazda showrooms also owned by A...(Read More)

PLTO approves Phuket Smart Bus for operation, service to begin Feb 28

Great, approved! let's start. Wish them success Let just hope that Governor and relevant Officials, including RTP, are also ready/ prepared to ...(Read More)

Anuphas Vividhkarn’s withdrawal leaves Phuket without Honda dealers

The Anuphas dynasty is one of the richest families in Thailand. They own a lot on Phuket, including other car brand dealerships. Which car brand wit...(Read More)

Phuket Int’l Airport responds to air-con complaint

In many not yet Smart countries are foreigners working as Manager at International airports Foreigners, who earned reputation in airport managing Fr...(Read More)

Phuket campaign targets Patong hotels for illegal wastewater discharge

Three staff only to locate/chart the polluting spots, no ACTION?? Proves that last week Permanent Secretary visit, and meeting with Phuket Governor a...(Read More)

Phuket campaign targets Patong hotels for illegal wastewater discharge

Glad this is happening, but ..... assume not working weekends gives 15 working days, so three people equals 45 working days, and only 30 hotels? Less ...(Read More)

Nai Thon residents call for action over untreated wastewater

This is certainly nothing new here, but it is now becoming a popular complaint. I was actually there yesterday, and the north end of the beach looked ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.