PHUKET: The body of a Thai man who had been missing since last week has been discovered in a hyacinth-covered canal behind his home in Rassada. He is believed to have died drowned after excessive alcohol consumption.

Monday 19 February 2018, 11:23AM

Kusoldharm rescue workers enter the canal, which is heavily covered with water hyacinth. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The body of Thammasom Chainit, 44, was found floating face down in a water ditch behind his home on Soi San Jao Pha-niang, north of Samkong, at about 1pm on Saturday (Feb 17).

“From the preliminary check we found no signs of struggle on the body,” said police at the scene.

“However, we have sent the body to Vachira Phuket Hospital to identify the cause of death,” he added.

Mr Thammasom’s mother, 64-year-old Kamonrat Tansakul, said that her son had not been seen at their home for a week.

“He was alcoholic and drank regularly. He was last seen on evening of Sunday, Feb 11. We searched for him for days, but couldn’t find him,” she told police.

“Most recently on Feb 15, our family went on a search and asked for help at the Soi Pha-niang shrine (Yokkekeng Shrine), which is about 100 metres from our house. We prayed to find him on that day,” she added.

A 48-year-old Myanmar national whose name was reported as “Mid-Oo” helped the family search for Mr Thammasom, and discovered the body floating in a swamp behind the house, said Ms Kamonrat.

“For the initial cause of death it is believed that the man was drinking heavily and walked into the heavy foliage behind the house and and fell unconscious into the water,” reported one police officer at the scene.

From photos of the scene provided, the canal is heavily covered with water hyacinth, obscuring the water underneath, The Phuket News notes.

“However, we will require further investigation,” said a Phuket City Police officer.