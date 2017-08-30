The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Millennium Charity Run celebrates a decade of giving

In conjunction with its 10th year celebrations, the Millennium Resort Patong will be holding a run-for-charity event on Sunday, October 1. The event will be held under the theme of “Engaging with Autism”.

Saturday 2 September 2017, 09:00AM

Money raised during the event will be donated to Phuket Panyanukul School

Money raised during the event will be donated to Phuket Panyanukul School to support and improve teaching quality by researching and implementing new and effective ways to improve educational outcomes for children with autism.

The event is also aimed to further promote community awareness of children with special needs, as well as encourage healthy lifestyle activities.

Endorsed by the Phuket Governor and Patong Municipality, the charity run will consist of a five-kilometre “Fun Run” and a 10km “Mini Marathon” along the Patong beachfront.

Participation fees will be B300 net and B350 net per person, for the respective runs. The collected participation fees will be donated to the Phuket Panyanukul School (PPS).

The PPS was established on November 29, 1993 and is located at in Pa Khlok, Phuket.

C and C Marine

It is recognized by the local Region Four division of the Ministry of Education and was established in response to the Thai Government’s policy of expanding education opportunities to children from kindergarten to high school level with special needs, including emotional and behavioral disabilities and autism.

As part of on-going efforts of the hotel, through its community service responsibility programs, Millennium Resort Patong has, since 2014, sponsored students at the Phuket Panyanukul School by providing painting supplies for weekly art classes conducted by and artist employed by the hotel.

The hand-painted art pieces created by the children are currently on display at the hotel’s lakeside lobby and are available for purchase. All proceeds from the sale of the art pieces are donated back to the school.

For more information please click here or here.

Class Act Media is a proud sponsor of this event.

 

 
