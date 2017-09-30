The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Migrant at gunpoint clip draws concerns

BANGKOK: A video clip on a migrant worker being threatened at gunpoint while peddling steamed peanuts has drawn a debate on weapon possession and misuse, as well as respect for human dignity.

Bangkok Post

Saturday 30 September 2017, 09:08AM

A screengrab from the undated video clip of Facebook user Gun Center Thailand shows one of the migrants in what appears to be a joke which later turned into a threat. Image: Gun Center Thailand / Facebook
A screengrab from the undated video clip of Facebook user Gun Center Thailand shows one of the migrants in what appears to be a joke which later turned into a threat. Image: Gun Center Thailand / Facebook

Facebook page Gun Center Thailand posted on Tuesday the 1:30-minute-long clip on Tuesday showing two migrants competing to sell steamed peanuts to a Thai man who was with his friends. The clip had about 166,000 views and was shared for 380 times as of Friday (Sept 29).

The first peddler offered to sell three bags of peanuts at B40 but the second quoted B50. The potential Thai customer good-naturedly complained about the price difference and asked the second vendor to cut the price to B20 from B50.

When the second vendor declined, the Thai man bought the peanuts from the first seller who quoted B40 and told the second vendor to go away. As the second vendor did not leave, the Thai man drew a gun from his bag, pulled its safety notch and pointed the weapon at the migrant's head while pushing him away.

Many viewers of the clip slammed the gun misuse, warning it could be tantamount to an attempted murder offence. Some expressed sympathy with the migrants while others demanded police take action.

Kurt | 30 September 2017 - 10:19:34

Unbelievable. This whole affair is beyond commenting on it.

Just that the illegal gun owning in Thailand is enormous.
And much of the time in hands of mental disturbed people, as we see here.
Pointing a loaded gun on some ones head for some fried peanuts?
That is not peanuts.

Demanded police action? Dream nicely about it.

Phuket community

