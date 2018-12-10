Mid-flight health seizure forces emergency landing at Phuket airport

PHUKET: An Ethihad Airways flight en route from Abu Dhabi to Jakarta was forced to make an “emergency landing” at Phuket International Airport yesterday (Dec 9) after a passenger suffered a health seizure on board.

By Chutharat Plerin

Monday 10 December 2018, 11:02AM

Cabin staff provided medical assistance but his condition did not improve, forcing the pilot to make the unscheduled landing at Phuket airport.. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Flight EY474 touched down in Phuket and Indonesian national, Syafrial Syarifun Waham, 63, was rushed to Thalang Hospital, but was later pronounced dead. Doctors have not given a suspected cause of death, but the incident report by Capt Ekkasak Koanwan of the Thalang Police was noted that Mr Syafrial, who was travelling with his wife, suffered a coughing fit and lost consciousness mid-flight. Cabin staff provided medical assistance but his condition did not improve, forcing the pilot to make the unscheduled landing at Phuket airport. On landing and en route to the hospital, Mr Syafrial still had a weak pulse, but medical still succumbed to the attack despite emergency assistance provided by doctors once he arrived at the hospital, Capt Ekkasak said. Mr Syafrial’s wife told police that her husband had a “pre-existing medical condition”, Capt Ekkasak also noted in his report. Capt Ekkasak also confirmed that Indonesian embassy officials had been notified of Mr Syafrial’s death.