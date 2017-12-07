Michelin stars awarded to 17 Bangkok restaurants

Fine-dining venues dominate the debut of Michelin Guide Bangkok, with 14 restaurants receiving one star and three receiving two stars.

Thursday 7 December 2017, 10:30AM

Owner of the name-sake street eatery Je Fai, whose famed seafood noodle cost several hundred baht a dish, receives a one star certificate from Michelin Guide Book. Photo: Vanniya Sriangura

A total of 98 restaurants made it into Red Guide, as it’s also known, but less than a fifth received the coveted star status.

Contrary to speculation, only one street-eat venue, Je Fai, made the cut, receiving one star for its famed seafood noodles that cost several hundred baht a dish.

Other Bangkok street food highlights – the hugely popular chicken rice at Pratunam and Tipsamai Pad Thai near Golden Mount – didn’t make the list.

The three restaurants that received two stars are Gaggan, Le Normandie (at Mandarin Oriental), and Mezzaluna (at State Tower).

The 13 other one-star restaurants were: Bolan, Chim by Siam Wisdom, Elements, Ginza Sushi Ichi, J’Aime by Jean-Michel Lorain, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, Nahm, Paste, Saneh Jaan, Savelberg, Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin, Sühring and Upstairs at Mikkeller.

The announcement was made yesterday (Dec 6) at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel.

