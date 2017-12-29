Michelin-starred Italian Chef Andrea Cannalire to visit JW Marriott Phuket

Phuket’s culinary calendar for 2018 is already starting to fill up and it looks like its going to be a great year for the island’s foodies.

Saturday 6 January 2018, 10:00AM

While Bangkok recently made headlines with the launch of the city’s Michelin Guide, you certainly don’t have to fly up there to enjoy a Michelin-starred meal. The great thing about having so many big international hotels on the island is that they draw in big name chefs from around the world and bring best cuisine right here to our doorstep.

A case in point is JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, who want to get your fine-dining year off to a roaring start with a dining experience from Michelin-starred Italian Chef Andrea Cannalire.

Chef Andrea has taken some time out from the kitchen in his acclaimed restaurant Cielo, located in the town of Ostuni on the heel of the boot in southern Italy and straddling the coast of the Adriatic Sea. His four-day guest chef tour will take place over January 12-15 at Ginja Cook and Cucina Italian Kitchen at JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa.

Chef Andrea will present a series of specially-designed menus inspired by seasonal cooking that reflects his philosophy of cooking with a passion for precision. His signature dishes are very distinctive as he takes influences from different parts of the Italy to come up with creations that surprise the palate.

He embraces his Italian roots and heritage and is a devotee of la cucina povera the traditional “poor man’s cooking” of the Italian peasants. Chef Andrea takes an inventive approach to craft sensory journeys between tradition and experimentation, through dishes that play with shapes and colours and use simple and fresh ingredients.

Chef Andrea was classically trained under some of the most highly revered and respected Italian chefs at Michelin-starred restaurants; including Villa D’ Amelia; La Strega; Già Sotto l’Arco and Villa Crespi. Chef Andrea continued to develop his skills and unique style as Chef de partie with numerous world renowned one-and two-Michelin-starred restaurants around Italy, among them Parizzi; Schuman; Magnolia; Bracali; Unico and Al Pont de Ferr.

This enviable pedigree helped him acquire the knowledge, techniques and principles that laid the foundation for the culinary philosophy of Cielo restaurant today.

The guest chef program at JW Marriott will feature several opportunities to experience Chef Andrea’s delectable cuisine. The first night will commence on January 12, from 4pm onwards with a live cooking demonstration at Ginja Cook and followed by a five-course Italian set menu. Limited to 20 seats, it will be an intimate dining experience accompanied by selected beverage pairings and priced at B3,800++ per person.

On January 13, from 6:30pm onwards: A delectable eight-course set menu at Cucina Italian Kitchen. The 10 hands dinner, a culinary collaboration between International Michelin Star Chef Andrea Cannalire and experienced JW Marriott Phuket Chefs led by Executive Sous Chef David Morell, Chef Andrea Genio, Chef Suwat Eimpradab and Pastry Chef Chakapong Massoo. At B2,900++ per person and B4,599++ with selected beverages pairing.

Then on January 14, from 6:30pm to 10pm: The Italian Job Buffet Dinner at Cucina Italian Kitchen. A bespoke menu created by Chef Andrea, offering a spread of delectable Italian cold cuts, soups, appetizers, salads, cheeses and desserts, and the option to add either Pizza or Pasta. Plus a main course with choice from seafood to meat selection. Price is B1,600++ pp and B2,388++ with free flow selected beverages.

Finally, on January 15, from 6:30pm onwards: A lavish six-course gala dinner at Cucina Italian Kitchen. A divine menu including Liquid Bruschetta with squid, artichoke, clams and clams foam; Beef Tartare with Parmesan cheese, lemon and basil Pesto sauce; Caciocavallo cheese risotto with capers and rock melon, just to name a few. The price is B3,200++ per person with selected beverage pairing.

Information and bookings: +66 (0)76 338 000 or jwmarriottphuketresort.com