Wednesday 22 November 2017, 02:47PM

On December 6 this year, two back-to-back events in Bangkok will mark a highly anticipated milestone in Thailand’s gastronomic history when the country’s first-ever Michelin stars are announced and awarded to selected restaurants and chefs in the Thai capital.

On the afternoon of December 6, a press conference will be held at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok to mark the debut of Michelin Guide Bangkok 2018, and to announce those restaurants that will receive Michelin stars in the presence of the winning chefs.

Later in the evening, a gala dinner will take place at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok to celebrate the Michelin-starred restaurants and present the chefs with their prestigious Michelin star jackets.

During the gala event, a six-course dinner will be prepared by famous chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants around the world, alongside local talents, to celebrate the inspirational journey of Thai gastronomy from ancient cooking techniques and long-forgotten recipes to modern sways.

“Since it first launched in 1900 to guide travellers on their journey, the famous red guide has come full circle and it now acts as a driver for culinary travel worldwide. Bangkok boasts an eclectic culinary scene that is both traditional and contemporary, and as local as it is global. We are delighted to help cement Thailand’s reputation as a major culinary destination,” said Segsarn Trai-Ukos, Country Director – Thailand, Michelin Siam.

The winner announcements and the awards will be presented by Mr Michael Ellis, International Director, Michelin Guides.

The gala dinner to celebrate the Michelin-starred restaurants and chefs will be streamed and broadcast live from Siam Kempinski Hotel from 7:30pm on

Michelin Guide Thailand’s official Facebook page: facebook.com/MichelinGuideThailand