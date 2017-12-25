PHUKET: A Rawai man was arrested and charged with theft in Chalong yesterday (Dec 24).

Monday 25 December 2017, 11:40AM

Chalong Police were notified by police on patrol that they were following a suspected thief who was driving a motorbike. A thief stopped at a house in Soi Anusorn in Moo 10, Chalong and ran inside a house.

A team of Chalong Police led by Chalong Deputy Police Chief Lt Col Sutam Rattanasawangwong along Lt Col Pokin Jankongwith, Lt Chanat Hongsittichaikun, Capt Prasert Srita and Capt Pantasak Chaitong arrested a man name Aed Bangjak, 27 who lives in Rawai.

He was found with a sack of burglary equipment such as screwdrivers as well a several stolen aluminum parts. He was take to Chalong Police Station to be charged with theft.

Aed told police that while he was driving a motorbike he saw a speedboat in front of a house in Moo 10 on Chao Fa West Rd. He thought that there might be some valuable property inside so he boarded the boat and stole some aluminum parts.

After that he rode to Soi Anusorn where he saw a Toyota pick up truck which was parked in the Eak Anda housing estate. He parked his motorbike and stole some aluminum parts, but people saw him and he sped away.

Aed also admitted to that he had stolen water meters four or five times in the past.