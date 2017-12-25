The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket Culture
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Merry Christmas Phuket – but just who is Santa Claus?

First, a word of caution. Do not let your children read this. It’ll ruin Christmas for them. Ready? Then I’ll begin.

Monday 25 December 2017, 10:05AM

Santa Claus, the jolly, fat fellow with the white whiskers, red suit and pointy hat with white fur trim, has not always looked that way.
Santa Claus, the jolly, fat fellow with the white whiskers, red suit and pointy hat with white fur trim, has not always looked that way.

Santa Claus, the jolly, fat fellow with the white whiskers, red suit and pointy hat with white fur trim, has not always looked that way.

In fact, he has appeared in many different guises, not least because he is an amalgam of various real (or supposedly real people) and mythical characters.

The name is a corruption of the Dutch “Sinterklaas”, which in turn is a corrupt version of the Latin “Sanctus Nicolaus”, from the Greek “Hagios Nikolaos”.

The original Greek version was the Bishop of Myra (then in Greece, now in Turkey), who lived from the years 270 to 343 AD. For convenience, let’s call him St Nicholas.

He is the patron saint of merchants, archers, sailors and thieves who repent, pawnbrokers, students – and children. He is credited with restoring to life three children who had been chopped up by an evil butcher who planned to sell them as ham, and with helping to feed the people of Myra in time of famine by diverting part of a cargo of grain that belonged to the Emperor of Constantinople.

But the story that links him most closely to the current image concerns three girls from a poor family whose father could not afford a dowry for them, meaning they could not marry and would end up on the street. Reluctant to embarrass them by helping them publicly, the saint climbed onto the roof of their house and dropped three bags of gold coins, one for each girl, down the chimney.

St Nicholas was buried in Myra, but some 700 years later much of his skeleton was stolen by sailors, who brought the bones back to their hometown of Bari in Italy where they remain to this day.

The red suit appears to come from a different character, the English “Father Christmas”, who was never a real person, but a 15th Century invention (with a variety of names) who was symbolic of the traditions of Christmas.

Bollywood

By the 17th Century the character had been refined into a merry old chap whose main purpose appears to have been to encourage people to eat and drink a lot to celebrate the anniversary of Christ’s birth.

He doesn’t seem to have been associated with children or the giving of gifts. That link came somewhere in the mid-Victorian era when Father Christmas and St Nicholas were merged, though the emphasis was still on eating and drinking.

The red suit was added at least 130 years ago. American cartoonist Thomas Nast depicted him in 1881 in a way that is recognisably linked to the modern version, festooned with toys.

The elves? In Germanic mythology elves were diminutive woodland dwellers and frankly, rather a nasty lot, given to threats, seduction and causing people to do harm to themselves. But the Elizabethans somehow managed to mix them up with fairies, making them much more benevolent.

An almost interminable 1823 American poem called “A Visit From Santa Claus” describes Santa himself as “a right jolly old elf” – rather odd for the fat old chap in the red suit.

That description didn’t stick but, within a decade or so, the American version of Santa Claus was equipped with an entourage of green-suited chappies about a foot tall who made all the toys the Santa would distribute.

The reindeer and sleigh in which Santa flits around delivering gifts appear to be an invention of author L. Frank Baum in his 1902 children’s novel, The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus. But that’s a tale for another time.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Mother and baby daughter dead after horror road smash in Phuket

Daily we see speeding through red lights On Phuket. And with speeding I mean real with high speed. It is a miracle that not more of such 'murder...(Read More)

Illegal Chinese tour guide arrested at Phuket's Ao Po Pier

Illegal foreign guides is just the tip of the iceberg and regular crackdowns on Thai companies owned by Chineses with the help of Thai nominees would ...(Read More)

Mother and baby daughter dead after horror road smash in Phuket

It just never stops. Public transport drivers are the worst effing drivers on the planet and are responsible for so much death and carnage throughout ...(Read More)

Mother and baby daughter dead after horror road smash in Phuket

I hope the bus driver is jailed for minimum 10 years for murder and is ordered to pay 5 million for each death to the family. This guy should never ha...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Here we are not in America. We are in Thailand. To 'soften' the thai problems by derailing attention to other parts of the world is not helpi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Is there something to hide?

A nice Phuket Opinion. Leaning back, overthinking it,.. was the whole idea of introducing the rules really ment to bring some law and order at Phuket...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

If one has a basic knowledge of statistics and probability, together with a modicum of common sense, figures would not be as fictitious as may seem to...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Try living in America where life is super cheap and guns are a plenty. You can be shot by a home owner for knocking on the door asking for directions ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Is there something to hide?

Free spending western tourist want all the things Phuket use to offer: chairs + Umbrellas; Beach side restaurants, night clubs, bars; beach vendors. ...(Read More)

Central splurges B100mn on luring foodies

When you compare Phuket with other destinations, shopping wise, than there is only one thing true. Phuket is not a world-class shopping destination. ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.