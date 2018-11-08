PHUKET: Leading Spanish hotel company Meliá Hotels International has announced the signing of the Meliá Phuket Karon, the company’s second property in Phuket, following the Meliá Phuket Mai Khao.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 8 November 2018, 10:22AM

Meliá Phuket Karon, scheduled to open in 2021, will be leading Spanish hotel company Meliá Hotels International’s second property in Phuket, and the group’s sixth property in Thailand.

Meliá Phuket Karon will be the group’s sixth property in Thailand. Scheduled to open in 2021, Meliá Phuket Karon will be located on 40 rai of “untouched tropical woodland, more than half of which has been set aside for an Adventure Eco Park created to simultaneously promote and preserve the natural beauty and ecology of Karon”, noted a release announcing the new resort this week.

The resort, with views of the Andaman Sea, will feature a total of 150 guestrooms, while the Meliá Phuket Karon Residence will comprise 15 villas and 59 condominiums to be managed by Meliá Hotels International.

The hotel will feature an infinity pool with panoramic views of the Andaman Sea, YHI spa, state-of-the-art fitness centre and the exclusive The Level service. For gourmets, the hotel will include two dining options, serving healthy cuisine with superior quality, said the release.

Meliá Phuket Karon will also provide Meliá Power Meetings concept, designed to stimulate dynamic and productive meetings that also help participants enjoy their work, it added.

“As the most visited country in Southeast Asia, Thailand is an integral and key market to our strategic growth in the Asia Pacific,” said Bernardo Cabot, Senior Vice President of Meliá Hotels International Asia Pacific.

“We’re delighted to partner with Mishari Co Ltd, who we share the similar vision and devotion with, and I am confident we will achieve the course of sustainable growth and increasing profitability in this market.”

Faheem Ahmed, Chairman of Mishari, said, “I am delighted to partner with Meliá Hotels and Resorts for our first Thai property. I chose the west coast Phuket site because of its natural beauty, a place which exemplifies the finest in luxury tropical living.

“The peaceful and relaxing environment of this land plot with its stunning 360 degrees views of sea, beach and wooded hills is exceptional, and the proximity to Phuket’s finest beaches, shops, restaurants, and entertainment make it the best of all worlds. I look forward to a fruitful and long-lasting partnership with Meliá.”

The release issued this week also noted that Meliá Hotels International will open six new hotels in Thailand before the end of 2022.