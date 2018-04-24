The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Meliá Hotels to open Phuket beachfront resort

PHUKET: Leading Spanish hotel group Meliá Hotels International has announced it will open the Meliá Phuket Mai Khao, with a scheduled due date to open in 2021.

Tuesday 24 April 2018, 06:49PM

The Meliá Phuket Mai Khao will be the group’s fifth property in Thailand, continuing their dedication in providing exceptional hospitality with a Spanish touch to this thriving market, noted a release announcing the news.

With 48 properties in seven countries in Asia, both in operation and in the pipeline, Meliá Hotels International continues to put a focus on robust momentum and growth for the region, the release added.

The new Meliá Phuket Mai Khao is owned by local company Phuket Villa Group, well known for its popular Phuket Villa residential property developments across the island.

Established in 1985 by Phuket’s Upatising family, Phuket Villa Group has more than 25 years of experience in real estate investment and developments. The Group is a privately held company with more than 10 residential projects, 6,000 houses, two hotels and various condominium buildings both in Phuket and Bangkok already in its portfolio.

“It’s absolute thrilling news that we are expanding our footprint into Phuket with Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand,” said Bernardo Cabot Estarellas, Senior Vice President Asia Pacific of Meliá Hotels International.

“While tourism continues to be the driving force in the Phuket economy, we’re well poised to bring our extensive experience in the resort segment to one of the most desired destinations in Asia,” he added.

QSI International School Phuket

“Partnering with Phuket Villa Group, who we share similar ethos and passion with, will assure us to achieve robust and sustainable growth and deliver an unparalleled experience to meet the seasoned guests’ desires.”

Maetapong Upatising, Managing Director of the Phuket Villa Group, agreed.

“We’re excited to embark on this partnership with Meliá Hotels International, one of the world’s largest resort hotel companies, to capture the flourishing tourism market in Phuket,” she said.

“Looking ahead, together with Meliá Hotels International, we have every confidence in bringing best of hospitality to Phuket and setting the benchmark for hospitality in this beautiful island.”

The Meliá Phuket Mai Khao will boast 101 private villas, each with a private pool and well-appointed amenities.

The resort will also feature two main pools, Meliá’s signature YHI Spa, in-resort services as well as meeting and banquet facilities.

 

 
