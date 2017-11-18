FOOTBALL: The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) is in possession of strong evidence against those involved in match-fixing in domestic competitions, its president Gen Somyot Poompunmuang claimed on Thursday (Nov 16).

Saturday 18 November 2017, 12:04PM

FAT president Somyot Poompunmuang. Photo: PR Dept

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the conclusion of this year’s Thai League 1 today (Nov 18), Somyot said: “Right now, I know all who are involved in match-fixing – they are from teams playing in domestic leagues.”

The FAT president added that there is a law in place to deal with such malpractices in Thai sports and “nobody will be spared”.

“I am waiting for national police chief’s [Chakthip Chaijinda’s] return and we will then hold a news conference to reveal the names of those involved,” said Somyot.

Gen Chakthip is currently on an official visit to the United States.

Somyot said that for the time being he is willing to give a chance to those “who feel they are victims of malicious talk. They can come to me. I am giving them the opportunity to come clean.”

He added that it was wrong to square all the blame for match-fixing on referees.

“There are people who try to influence them [referees] in different ways. We must target those who try to manipulate match results.”

Read original story here.