The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Mass march for unity after Catalan independence move

SPAIN: Hundreds of thousands of Spaniards rallied in Catalonia’s capital Barcelona yesterday (Oct 29), waving national and European flags and chanting “Viva Espana!” to denounce regional lawmakers’ vote to sever the region from Spain.

politics,

AFP

Monday 30 October 2017, 09:25AM

Tens of thousands of people protested in support of Spanish unity. Photo: Pierre-Philippe Marcou / AFP
Tens of thousands of people protested in support of Spanish unity. Photo: Pierre-Philippe Marcou / AFP

Crowds of protesters swarmed, singing and clapping, through Barcelona’s streets in a sea of red-and-yellow Spanish flags, brandishing placards reading “De Todos” (It belongs to all of us).

Municipal police said the crowd numbered about 300,000 while organisers said 1.3 million turned out and the central government’s representative in Catalonia put the figure at one million.

Spain’s biggest political crisis in decades mounted on Friday (Oct 27) when secessionists in the Catalan parliament voted to declare the wealthy northeastern region of some 7.5mn people an independent republic.

The central government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy reacted swiftly by temporarily stripping the region of its autonomy and declaring the dismissal of regional president Carles Puigdemont and his executive.

“We are all Catalonia,” proclaimed a massive banner, as marchers, young and old, chanted “Prison for Puigdemont”.

“It was an act of madness that has brought us to the brink,” said Alex Ramos, the vice-president of Societat Civil Catalana, a group opposed to independence that organised the rally.

Meanwhile, the deputy president of the deposed Catalan government lashed out at Madrid, over what he called a “coup d’etat”.

“The president of the country is and will remain Carles Puigdemont,” the deposed leader’s deputy, Oriol Junqueras, wrote in Catalan newspaper El Punt Avui.

Junqueras used the word “country” to refer to Catalonia, and signed off as the region’s “vice president”.

“We cannot recognise the coup d’etat against Catalonia, nor any of the anti-democratic decisions that the PP (Rajoy’s ruling Popular Party) is adopting by remote control from Madrid,” he wrote.

On top of firing Catalonia’s government, Rajoy dissolved its parliament and called December 21 elections for the region.

“It is hard to see how they will go on governing,” Spain’s Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis said during an interview with Britain’s Sky News.

“Reality is already sinking in, will continue sinking in and they will realise that they cannot do something without the authority of law,” he added.

Flor Pena, a 59-year-old originally from the northwestern autonomous region of Galicia, described the separatist actions as “shameful”.

“The thing to do now is to beat them at the polls,” she said.

The NAKA Island

She was part of a throng gathered near the spot where tens of thousands of people had celebrated the new “republic” with songs, wine and fireworks on Friday.

“They have made fools of us,” Miguel Angel Garcia Alcala, 70, who had travelled from the town of Rubi, 22 kilometres from Barcelona, said.

“It is illegal what they have done... They are dictators.”

The Catalan crisis was triggered by a banned independence referendum on October 1 that was shunned by many and marred by police violence.

An opinion poll published in centre-right newspaper El Mundo said separatist parties would lose their majority in Catalonia’s regional parliament if elections were held today.

“We have to turn out and vote to defend a return to normality,” former European Parliament president Josep Borrell, who is from Catalonia, told the rally, taking place a day after thousands of people joined a similar march in Madrid.

“This is a dramatic moment in the history of Spain, a tremendously difficult and dangerous time,” he added.

As prosecutors prepared to file charges of rebellion against Puigdemont next week, he called on Saturday (Oct 28) for “democratic opposition” to Madrid’s decision to impose direct rule – the first curtailment of regional autonomy since Francisco Franco’s 1939-75 dictatorship.

Roughly the size of Belgium, Catalonia accounts for about 16% of Spain’s population and attracts more tourists than any other region.

It produces a fifth of Spain’s economic output – making the region’s economy the same size as Portugal’s.

Before the upheaval, Catalonia enjoyed considerable autonomy, with control over education, healthcare and policing.

But while fiercely protective of their language, culture and autonomy, Catalans are divided on independence, according to polls.

Spain has the backing of the United States and allies in a secession-wary European Union still reeling from Britain’s decision to leave.

Many fear the economic impact as the stand-off drags on, and about 1,700 companies have already moved their legal headquarters out of Catalonia.

The tensions over secession spilled over into the stands as Real Madrid, supported by Rajoy, slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Girona, Puigdemont’s team, at the Catalan side’s stadium.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Volunteer lifeguards rescue tourist family from invisible Phuket rip currents

A shame to highest Phuket Officials and authorities! Dedicated life guards risk their own life to rescue tourists and not paid for the whole month of...(Read More)

Leap from out of control Phuket cement truck saves driver

Do your pick: 1: The cement truck driver was not in control. 2: The cement truck gearbox and breaks were not functioning. Anyway, what ever your ...(Read More)

Police officer opens fire at Phuket petrol station, faces multiple charges

....."Later we will interrogate the involvement of the family"...! YEaaah! Typical thai police work. The dangerous criminal is walking fre...(Read More)

Police officer opens fire at Phuket petrol station, faces multiple charges

and they want ban foreigners from owning guns, how many gun related crimes have foreigners committed?...(Read More)

Spain on a knife's edge as Madrid seizes control of rebel Catalonia

This whole affair can trigger the start of a join venture Basque Land and Catalonia. Things are not looking good right now....(Read More)

Police officer opens fire at Phuket petrol station, faces multiple charges

When I read the list of charges ( 1 charge is: attempted murder!) it is unbelievable that this police officer was allowed to pay bail, and now walk ar...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound Phuket TV repair man makes second trip to honour late King

Well, did they make it or not.... I'm still skeptical, put my mind to rest. No news on any Thai media ....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration Office chief denies 90-day online reporting issues

Once settled, retired and living your life peacefully in the Kingdom, as an expat, I can see being required to notify a change of address. No purpose ...(Read More)

Bids for Phuket light-rail to open next year

How does increasing buses on the roads ease congestion and what evidence is there that they will be used? ...(Read More)

Bids for Phuket light-rail to open next year

Build it along the giant electric pylon route- it's perfect and already cleared and government owned- oh but's it to be another race track for...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.