Mr Reul-Smekens brings with him over 16 years of experience in the luxury hotel segment, mostly within the Food & Beverage division.
In his new role, he will provide strategic leadership and execution for the resort’s F&B concepts and focus on upholding the high level of service and food quality of all nine outlets to ensure that guests are offered the best culinary experiences.
Prior to joining the Marriott Group, Mr Reul-Smekens previously worked with leading luxury hotels where he held various management positions, including seven years with the Four Seasons and over two years with Anantara in multiple locations, namely Los Angeles, Berlin, the Bahamas, Hong Kong, Dublin, Bangkok and most recently Phuket.
Born in Germany and of French descent, Mr Reul-Smekens graduated from the Glion Hotel School in Switzerland. He has a passion for golfing, tennis and football.
