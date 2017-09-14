The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Marriott Khao Lak appoints new F&B Director

PHUKET: JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa has appointed Patrick Reul-Smekens as Director of Food & Beverage, overseeing all of the resort’s outlets, which comprise the Waterfront Restaurant, Olive Restaurant, TA-KRAI Restaurant, Sakura Restaurant, Deli, Infinity Pool Bar, Aquamarine Pool Bar, Czar Bar and the Beach bar.

tourism,

Thursday 14 September 2017, 04:33PM

Patrick Reul-Smekens has been appointed Director of Food & Beverage at the JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa, north of Phuket.
Patrick Reul-Smekens has been appointed Director of Food & Beverage at the JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa, north of Phuket.

Mr Reul-Smekens brings with him over 16 years of experience in the luxury hotel segment, mostly within the Food & Beverage division.

In his new role, he will provide strategic leadership and execution for the resort’s F&B concepts and focus on upholding the high level of service and food quality of all nine outlets to ensure that guests are offered the best culinary experiences.

Prior to joining the Marriott Group, Mr Reul-Smekens previously worked with leading luxury hotels where he held various management positions, including seven years with the Four Seasons and over two years with Anantara in multiple locations, namely Los Angeles, Berlin, the Bahamas, Hong Kong, Dublin, Bangkok and most recently Phuket.

Born in Germany and of French descent, Mr Reul-Smekens graduated from the Glion Hotel School in Switzerland. He has a passion for golfing, tennis and football.

 

 
