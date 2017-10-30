The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Marriott International wins Best International Hotel Chain at Travel Weekly Asia Readers’ Choice Awards

HONG KONG: Marriott International has been named Best International Hotel Chain at the Travel Weekly Asia 2017 Readers’ Choice Awards for the second year in a row. The coveted award was announced at a gala dinner at the Mandarin Orchard Singapore in front of an audience of more than 100 hospitality leaders across the region.

tourism,

Monday 30 October 2017, 11:13AM

Sho Hwee (right), Area Director of Sales & Distribution - Singapore, Malaysia & The Maldives, Marriott International, receives the Best International Hotel Chain Award from Bob Sullivan, President of Northstar Travel Group.
Sho Hwee (right), Area Director of Sales & Distribution - Singapore, Malaysia & The Maldives, Marriott International, receives the Best International Hotel Chain Award from Bob Sullivan, President of Northstar Travel Group.

The awards celebrate the best in the travel industry in Asia and are voted for by readers of Travel Weekly Asia, a group made up of professionals from different fields within the industry. The Best International Hotel Chain award honours the most outstanding hotel chain operating a network of properties internationally.

Travel Weekly Asia would like to congratulate Marriott International for its impressive success at this year’s awards. It’s clear that our readers, who number some of the most well-travelled people in the region, continue to be impressed by Marriott’s distinct offerings such as its industry-leading loyalty program and remarkable breadth of brands,” said Irene Chua, Group Publisher, Travel Weekly Asia.

Craig S. Smith, President and Managing Director of Asia Pacific for Marriott International, said, “I’m so proud of all of more than 130,000 associates across the region who are dedicated to providing the best possible experience for our guests. At Marriott we put people first, so I am delighted with this fantastic recognition of their hard work.

“2017 is truly a breakthrough year for us. With our larger portfolio of individually distinctive brands across destinations, we now provide guests greater access, unprecedented choices and unparalleled benefits on their travels whether for business or leisure,” he added.

Marriott has strong momentum in the region with nearly 80 hotels targeted to open, bringing 19,000 new rooms to Asia Pacific in 2017.

Additionally, the company is debuting two brands in Asia Pacific: MOXY Hotels, Marriott’s Next Gen boutique-hotel brand for the “always on” and digitally savvy, opened its first property in Indonesia this month; and Delta Hotels, a premium brand distinguished by its rich Canadian heritage, will come to Asia at the end of this year.

With these two additions, Marriott is offering guests a total of 23 brands to cater to every occasion and traveller; strengthening its leadership position as a luxury, premium and select service hotel operator.

Now in its third year, Travel Weekly Asia Readers’ Choice Awards bestows 46 awards across 10 categories and seek out enterprises who have had a breakthrough year.

With the selected the theme “Saluting Brilliance”, the award ceremony toasts the flying stars of the travel trade and give them the recognition as voted by the publication’s esteemed readers.

After a year of record growth for Marriott, including the acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc, in late 2016, Marriott International has enhanced its global portfolio of 30 world-renowned brands including St. Regis, W, JW Marriott, The Luxury Collection, Westin, Le Méridien, Renaissance Hotels, Sheraton, Autograph Collection Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Four Points by Sheraton, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Aloft, and Element.

Marriott now has over 500 properties in its development pipeline in Asia Pacific which are expected to open by 2021.

 

 
