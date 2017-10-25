HOSPITALITY: Marriott Hotels along with Asset World Corporation, a member of TCC Group and one of Thailand’s prominent conglomerates in real estate, recently showcased its newest accomplishment – the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park.

Wednesday 25 October 2017, 03:32PM

The complete renovation boasts an upscale and modern experience that incorporates its building’s rich heritage and history of the city.

Under a milestone agreement signed in 2013, Marriott and TCC plan to open seven new Marriott Hotels properties across Thailand by 2020. Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queens’s Park is the third in this series, following Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa and Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach, both of which opened in 2016.

Nishant Grover, Chief Operating Officer of Asset World Corporation and Matthew Carroll, Vice President of Global Brand Management for Marriott Hotels & Resorts described how the newly re-branded hotel fits into the Marriott portfolio.

“The Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is the first hotel to receive the Marquis designation in Asia Pacific, this property represents the future of the brand. Its creative and flexible event space is like no other in the city and the impressive modern design and architecture and exceptional food and beverage experiences demonstrate why this hotel is receiving both local and regional acclaim,” said Mr Carroll.

“In celebration of our 60th anniversary and our brand’s transformational journey, this hotel is a prime example of the elevated premium experience today’s travellers expect from Marriott,” added Mr Carroll.

The Marquis designation is defined by various elements including the meetings and food and beverage prowess both in scale and in quality. The Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park meets all the requirements and more. It offers a perfect location in the heart of Bangkok’s vibrant Sukhumvit district with 1,360 deluxe rooms and suites, and 6,411m² of state-of-the-art function space. An event planners’ ideal venue for social or corporate functions, the hotel features 35 different spaces including three large ballrooms that can host between 300 and 1,300 people.

“The Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen Park is an iconic property given its location and size, and it was only appropriate if we partnered with an iconic brand to manage it. We aim to support the burgeoning MICE business in Bangkok with a variety of meeting spaces we have created at the hotel” said Nishant Grover, Chief Operating Officer of Asset World Corporation.

Formerly the Imperial Hotel, the complete renovation boasts an upscale and modern experience that incorporates its building’s rich heritage and history of the city. Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park’s rooms and suites range from the spacious 32m² Deluxe Rooms to the spectacular 750m² Sky Suite. All feature floor-to-ceiling windows, workstations with international power outlets, luxurious bathrooms and Marriott’s signature “Revive” bedding.

Create rewarding business meetings and unforgettable social events at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park. Featuring an impressive collection of 35 distinct meeting venues, including three separate ballrooms, with a total of over 5,000 square meters of floor space, event planners are provided with an extensive array of options. From intimate board meetings to company conferences, product launches, parties and glittering weddings, a team of professional meeting organizers are on hand to ensure that your plans are spectacularly converted from vision into reality.

Multiple dining options at the hotel include Goji Kitchen & Bar, which serves up a sumptuous array of international à la carte dishes and buffets throughout the day; Soba Factory, a stylish Japanese noodle bar; Pagoda, the authentic Chinese restaurant with multiple private dining rooms; and Siam Tea House, which combines freshly-baked snacks with exquisite Thai cuisine.

Guests can spend their days unwinding at the luxurious Quan Spa, which features 10 treatment rooms, or work out with state-of-the-art equipment in the 24-hour fitness centre. There are also two outdoor swimming pools with large sun decks.