PHUKET: Police in Phuket are on the hunt for a man involved in a shooting accident in Kathu yesterday which left one woman dead.

Tuesday 19 September 2017, 10:20AM

Rescue workers attend to the victim at the scene. Photo: Phuket Forensic Police

A witness to the shooting, which occurred at a property on Moo 2, Kathu, told police that it is possible that the man shot the woman by accident.

Lt Col Amponwat Sangrueang of the Kathu Police was notified of the incident at 1:45am yesterday (Sept 18) and went to the scene with rescue workers.

Upon arrival they found the body of 25-year-old Kanchalee Sriwiroj, lying on the floor in a pool of blood. A bullet wound was found on the left side of her chest.

Ms Kanchalee’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

Ms Peamsiri Tharadonpipat, 29, who was Ms Kanchalee’s partner, was waiting for police at the scene. She was taken to Kathu Police Station for questioning.

Ms Peamsiri told police, “Ms Kanchalee, a male friend and I were chatting in the room. The male took a out a gun and started playing with it. Suddenly one shot went off, Ms Kanchalee fell to the floor and the male run away,” she said.

“The male friend might have accidentally shot the gun not intending to hit Ms Kanchalee. We never had any issues before,” Ms Peamsiri added.

At 11:30am yesterday, Lt Col Khitthisak Noophueng of the Phuket Forensic Police inspected the scene but was unable to find any bullet casing.

Police have confirmed that they have identified the male suspect and are awaiting an arrest warrant from Phuket Provincial Court.

Once apprehended it is likely the man will be charged with murder.