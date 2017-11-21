PHUKET: A man who murdered his wife and attacked another man in Phuket Town yesterday attempted but failed to commit suicide by jumping from Rang Hill Viewpoint following the incident.

Tuesday 21 November 2017, 11:53AM

Lt Col Chalaew Taihu of the Phuket City Police was notified of the first incident at 4:50pm yesterday evening (Nov 20).

Phuket City Police Chief Col Kamol Osiri, Phuket City Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Chao Phomna and Lt Col Chalaew together with Kusoldham rescue workers and medical staff from Vachira Phuket Hospital arrived at a room on the forth floor of the Panthep Condo Town on Mae Luan Rd in Phuket Town to find the body of Ms Anusara Musor, 30, lying on the floor surrounded by a pool of blood.

Stab wounds were found on Ms Anusara’s head and back and there were clear signs of a struggle inside the room.

Ms Anusara’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

While police were investigating the murder scene they received a report that a man had jumped from Rang Hill Viewpoint.

Police and rescue workers arrive at the scene to find two kitchen knives on the floor. Rescue workers found Piya Payae, 29, from Pattani about 25 metres down a tree-covered hill with scratches all over his body.

He was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment.

Lt Col Chalaew said, “We was notified by a man, who claimed to be Ms Anusara brother, that Piya attacked his sister before attacking him with knife.

“Piya and Ms Anusara got married on April 19 2012 but they broke up about three months ago.

“Ms Anusara had a tea and roti shop near the condo and Piya still visited her. However, Piya realised that a foreign man would always came to Ms Anusara shop and this made him jealous,” Lt Col Chalaew explained.

“Piya went to Ms Anusara’s room where they argued. Piya ended up killing Ms Anusara with the knives. He then went to an address on Soi Maelew in Phuket Town where he stabbed Ms Anusara’s brother,” he said.

“Piya then went to Rang Hill Viewpoint, about two kilometres from the condo, where he attempted to commit suicide but failed.

“We are continuing our investigation,” Lt Col Chalaew added.