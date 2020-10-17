BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man falls into water, drowns while fishing at Sarasin Bridge

Man falls into water, drowns while fishing at Sarasin Bridge

PHUKET: Phuket rescue workers retrieved the body of a Thai man who fell into the water and drowned while fishing from Sarasin Bridge. The body was found and retrieved this morning (Oct 17).


By The Phuket News

Saturday 17 October 2020, 02:38PM

Mr Niphat’sbody was found on October 17. Photo courtesy of Wanlop Boonchan

Mr Niphat’sbody was found on October 17. Photo courtesy of Wanlop Boonchan


Kusoldharm rescue worker Wanlop Boonchan told The Phuket News that the man fell from the bridge and disappeared on Thursday (Oct 15). The incident was witnessed by a companion of the man.

"So we tried to find him but failed. [Nothing was known] until around 7.00am today I received information from a fisherman that a body was noticed floating in the water near Tanglee island not far from Sarasin Bridge,” Mr Wanlop explained.

"The deceased is a Thai man named Niphat Kangnok, 49 years old,” he added.

Tha Chatchai police arrived at the scene and made a record of the incident for investigation. The body was taken to Thalang Hospital.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Quarantine for Covid may be cut to 10 days
Water cannon used on protesters in Bangkok
Phuket island medical hub in the works
Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Riot police vs protesters! Phuket Vegetarian Festival begins! Tourists coming next week? || October 16
Four metre King Cobra caught in Kathu
Shrine tour added during Veg Fest to stimulate tourism
Sixty dollar experimental vaccine rolled out in east Chinese city
Two arrested on motorcade charges
Four charges in Phuket hostage drama
First STV arrivals due next week from China
Government launches ‘co-payment’ scheme for new hires
Thailand warms to China’s ventures
Police seek protest pair accused of intending harm to the Queen
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Occupy Bangkok begins? Phuket hostage drama! || October 15

 

Phuket community
First STV arrivals due next week from China

"Both groups will stay in Thailand for 30 days " And will have to do 2 weeks quarantine...(Read More)

First STV arrivals due next week from China

I don't even ask why they keep lying anymore, its obvious why. The real question is why the medi...(Read More)

Road over Kata Hill dangerously damaged by heavy rains

strange though that this particular section had been coned of the week prior as work was being done ...(Read More)

First STV arrivals due next week from China

wait , didn't you just report 2 days ago that these tourist were fictitious & nobody had app...(Read More)

First STV arrivals due next week from China

Come on stop it! Dont make sense to risk the life of milliona for 120 people!!! Even 120.000 will no...(Read More)

Government declares emergency, bans rallies as protests swell

if only the thais in power could really see the people, do the right thing, the conditions people li...(Read More)

Phuket Vegetarian Festival hoped to generate more than B350mn

highly unlikely numbers, domestic tourists stay at basic hotels, while most stay with family/friends...(Read More)

First STV arrivals due next week from China

unbelievable, has someone checked with the Chinese govt? they are not allowing their citizens to lea...(Read More)

Thailand warms to China’s ventures

Well said Kurt, he's on their payroll....(Read More)

First STV arrivals due next week from China

Here we go again, OMG....(Read More)

 

Phuket Property
Dan About Thailand
Kvik Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
K9 Point
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 