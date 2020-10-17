Man falls into water, drowns while fishing at Sarasin Bridge

PHUKET: Phuket rescue workers retrieved the body of a Thai man who fell into the water and drowned while fishing from Sarasin Bridge. The body was found and retrieved this morning (Oct 17).



By The Phuket News

Saturday 17 October 2020, 02:38PM

Mr Niphat’sbody was found on October 17. Photo courtesy of Wanlop Boonchan



Kusoldharm rescue worker Wanlop Boonchan told The Phuket News that the man fell from the bridge and disappeared on Thursday (Oct 15). The incident was witnessed by a companion of the man. "So we tried to find him but failed. [Nothing was known] until around 7.00am today I received information from a fisherman that a body was noticed floating in the water near Tanglee island not far from Sarasin Bridge,” Mr Wanlop explained. "The deceased is a Thai man named Niphat Kangnok, 49 years old,” he added. Tha Chatchai police arrived at the scene and made a record of the incident for investigation. The body was taken to Thalang Hospital.