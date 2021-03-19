BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Man drowns in Pa Khlok fish-breeding pond

Man drowns in Pa Khlok fish-breeding pond

PHUKET: A 62-year-old man was found drowned in a fish-breeding pond near his house in Pa Khlok last night (Mar 18). Police are investigating the man’s death, though slip marks in the mud beside the pond suggest that the man had slipped and fell into the water.

deathaccidentspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 19 March 2021, 01:10PM

Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers recover the body of Mr Rangsit Booranasuban, 62, from the fish-breeding pond in Moo 3 Pa Khlok last night (Mar 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers recover the body of Mr Rangsit Booranasuban, 62, from the fish-breeding pond in Moo 3 Pa Khlok last night (Mar 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thalang Police, Kusoldham rescue workers with a team of rescue divers arrived at the scene, in Moo 3, Pa Khlok, at about 10:15pm.

The search for the man, Rangsit Booranasuban, 62, began after his relative Morakot Booranasuban, 28, called police worried that Mr Rangsit might have slipped into the pond, reported Capt Suchart Leucha of the Thalang Police.

Ms Morakot said that she and other relatives had searched for Mr Rangsit after he did not return home after leaving the house at 5pm.

She called the police after slip marks in the mud beside the pond were found at about 6pm, he added.

The fish-breeding pond is 15 metres wide, 25m long and five metres deep, Capt Suchart noted.

Art-Tec Design

The pond is lined with plastic 4mm thick to hold the water in, he added.

Rescue team divers found Mr Rangsit’s body in the pond less than an hour after they started searching for him, Capt Suchart said.

He added that it was likely that Mr Rangsit’s body was submerged when the relatives were searching for him, and that his body surfaced later when the rescue team began their search.

Capt Suchart confirmed that Mr Rangsits’ body was taken to Thalang Hospital so that forensic officers can investigate the cause of death further.

