Man dies, stabbed by drinking buddy at Saphan Hin

PHUKET: A 48-year-old man died after being stabbed in the chest by a friend he was drinking with at Saphan Hin Public Park, on the outskirts of Phuket Town, yesterday (Aug 16).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 17 August 2020, 03:31PM

Theerapong Plongkrathok, 60, has now been charged with manslaughter. Photo: Phuket City Police

The blade used in the stabbing. Photo: Phuket City Police

Police and rescue workers arrive at the scene yesterday afternoon. Photo: Phuket City Police

Lt Col Rachan Phanwai of the Phuket City Police was called to the scene, a pavilion beside the pool where the “dancing fountain” show once entertained crowds, at 1:13pm.

On the floor of the pavilion was Theeraphol Wichaidit, 48, with two stab wounds in his chest.

Rescue workers rushed Theeraphol to Vachira Phuket Hospital, however, he was pronounced dead from his injuries at 5pm, Lt Col Rachan explained.

Waiting at the scene was Theerapong Plongkrathok, 60, who explained that he had stabbed Theeraphol with a knife blade that he carries, which he handed over to police.

Lt Col Rachan explained that the two men were drinking together in the pavilion. An argument ensued over Theeraphol handing over Theerapong’s motorbike key.

Theeraphol threw the key into the fountain pool, and proceeded to tell Theerapong that if he wanted it so much he could go fetch it, Lt Col Rachan said.

Furious, Theerapong lost his temper and stabbed him, he added.

Lt Col Rachan confirmed that Theerapong was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with manslaughter.

Of note, less than three hours after Theerapong had stabbed his friend, Deputy Prime Minister arrived at Saphan Hin park to officially launch the “Phuket Tastival & Seafood Gastronomy” festival.