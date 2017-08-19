PHUKET: A motorcyclist died at the scene of an accident in Wichit this morning after allegedly losing control of his bike and hitting central reservation not far from Dowroong Wittaya School.

Saturday 19 August 2017, 03:12PM

At around 10.40am today (August 19) Wichit Police were informed of an accident on the road leading from Chao Fah West Rd to Dowroong Intersection south of Phuket Town. Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a damaged motorbike and a body of an unidentified male lying on the road some 500 meters from the intersection.

According to Lt Keawsirinat Thairat from Wichit Police Station the man sustained fatal head injury in the crash. Body was sent to Vachira Hospital.

Police found no identification on the body and there was no crash helmet at the scene.

“In his pocket we found a receipt from Vachira Hospital. The name in the receipt was Thanong Tangthong,” Lt Keawsirinat added.

Police believe the man was driving from Naka Shrine to Dowroong Intersection, lost control in a bend and hit the central reservation smashing down two small trees. Police are yet to obtain CCTV records from the area.