The arrest was led by Capt Theerayut Suksa-nguan under the command of Thalang Police Chief Col Pisit Cheurnpetch at 23:10.
Officer arrested Amornthep Tharueraksa, 23, who was found with 801 pills of ya bah separated into four packs of approximately 200 pils at a house in Moo 5, Srisoonthorn.
Officer also seized a Surat Thani-registered red Honda Scoopy i motorbike as an item of evidence.
Amornthep was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.
