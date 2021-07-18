Man arrested with 800 pills of ya bah

PHUKET: Thalang Police arrested a man in Srisoonthorn after finding him in possession of 801 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) last night (July 17).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 18 July 2021, 04:52PM

The suspect was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell. Photo: Thalang Police

The arrest was led by Capt Theerayut Suksa-nguan under the command of Thalang Police Chief Col Pisit Cheurnpetch at 23:10. Officer arrested Amornthep Tharueraksa, 23, who was found with 801 pills of ya bah separated into four packs of approximately 200 pils at a house in Moo 5, Srisoonthorn. Officer also seized a Surat Thani-registered red Honda Scoopy i motorbike as an item of evidence. Amornthep was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.