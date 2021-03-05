Major water supply outage as Bang Wad supply lines upgraded

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that mains water supply will be shut off to large areas in Kathu, Wichit and even Rassada on Monday (Mar 8) as works on installing news pipes continues.

Water-Supply

By The Phuket News

Saturday 6 March 2021, 09:00AM

The water supply outage will be widespread across major residential areas in Kath, Rassada and Wichit. Image: PWA (Open imgae in new window to see large size)

The water supply outage will be widespread across major residential areas in Kath, Rassada and Wichit. Image: PWA

The water outages are the result of work being carried out on installing high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes at Phuket’s main Bang Wad reservoir, the PWA said in its announcement.

Water pressure will be reduced to the point that some areas will have no running water at all, the PWA warned.

Among the areas named to be affected by the outage, from 9am until the work is finished, include along Wichit Songkram Rd, Soi Kathu Waterfall, Soi Banpot, Soi Behua all the way to the Samkong Intersection on the bypass road.

Other areas to be affected extend all the way to the outermost tip of Cape Panwa on Phuket’s east coast.

The areas specifically named to be affected include the Seekor Intersection in Kathu; Moo Baan Golden Ville 1, 2, 3, 4, 5; Moo Baan Hopeland; Moo Baan Tharn Thong 1, 2, 3, 5, 7; Chao Fa East Rd; Chao Fa West Rd; Wirat Hongyok Rd, Soi Thepanusorn, Pattana Thongthin Rd; Sakdidet Rd; Muang Thong Rd; Soi Borrae and Soi Thanit Turakij – as well as the entire areas of Khao Khad, Ao Makham, Cape Panwa and Ao Yon.

Of note, the map provided by the PWA showing the areas to be affected by the outage also include a large area to the northeast of the Samkong Intersection, technically in Rassada, including the Si Suchart Grand View housing estate, among other neighbourhoods.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173 or 063-4744565