Mains water supply outage to affect Wichit, Chalong

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in Wichit and Chalong on Monday (Sept 14), as the work are carried out on the main connection near Shell petrol station on Chaofa West Rd

By The Phuket News

Sunday 13 September 2020, 12:11PM

The notice issued by the PWA Phuket office. Image: PWA

The areas affected by the water outage, from 9am to 3pm, are unspecified parts of Tambon Wichit and Chalong. An officer at the PWA 1662 call centre today (Sept 12) said they had no details of specifically which areas will be affected. “Please call the Phuket PWA tomorrow,” was all the advice given. People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said in its notice, issued yesterday. For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173 or 082-7901634 .