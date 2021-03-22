Mains water supply outage to affect area in Patong

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut-off in the Soi Fah Prathan area, off Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd, in Patong tomorrow (Mar 23).

By The Phuket News

Monday 22 March 2021, 06:22PM

The notice issued by the PWA. Image: PWA

The mains water supply will be shut off from 9am until work is completed on connecting 315mm high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes, said the announcement. Establishments in the rea along Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd may be affected, with water supply will flowing slowly or even stopping altogether, the notice added. People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said. For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.