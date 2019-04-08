THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Mains pipe maintenance to affect central Phuket water supply

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that pipe repairs on a water mains will affect water supply to parts of Pa Khlok, Srisoonthorn, Cherng Talay and Koh Kaew on Wednesday (Apr 10).

Monday 8 April 2019, 11:36AM

The water supply will affected, from 9am until the work is completed while a new mains is installed at the PWA pumphouse in Baan Manok, said the announcement.

People were urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand. It is expected that the water may have some sludge and discolouration after the repairs.

“We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience,” the PWA statement said.

For more information, please call the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-790-1634 or 1662.

 

 

