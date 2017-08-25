Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket donated nearly 200 kilograms of food items and other supplies as part of Mövenpick’s global charity campaign “A Kilo of Kindness”.

Friday 25 August 2017, 02:31PM

'A Kilo of Kindness' is part of Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts’ global sustainability program Shine, which aims to give back to the communities where the company operates.

Guests and team members at Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket donated a total of 182.2 kilograms of school supplies, food items and other necessities, as well as a check at the value of B13,902.50 for SOS Children’s Village Phuket.

Overall, a total of 926 kilograms were collected by participating Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts in Asia.

“We are very happy to be able to support the children at our local orphanage with this charity campaign,” said Nick Porter, General Manager.

“The staff at SOS Children’s Village do an outstanding job and I am delighted that this contribution from our guests and team members will help them to continue providing support to the well-being of many disadvantaged young children.”

SOS Children’s Village Phuket was established in 2004 in the aftermath of the tsunami. Since then, the village has helped to raise and take care of children whom lost their parents, as well as taking in new orphans, to provide a caring and supportive family environment.

“The children are very cheerful. It’s good to see that our donations and support can bring a smile to them” said one of the team members.

