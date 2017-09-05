The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Entertainment
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Love, wrinkles and all, conquers Venice Film Festival

Love conquers all, even when wrinkles become part of the equation.

AFP

Wednesday 6 September 2017, 09:00AM

Actor Donald Sutherland and actress Helen Mirren attend the premiere of the movie “The Leisure Seeker” (Ella and John) presented in competition at the 74th Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2017 at Venice Lido. Photo: AFP
Actor Donald Sutherland and actress Helen Mirren attend the premiere of the movie “The Leisure Seeker” (Ella and John) presented in competition at the 74th Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2017 at Venice Lido. Photo: AFP

That's the message from Helen Mirren and from Venice, appropriately the world's oldest film festival.

An art form that for decades was constructed around the dynamics of youthful sexuality has belatedly discovered that, when it comes to love and sex, there are other stories to tell, and audiences waiting to hear them.

After Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, 81 and 79 respectively, hooked up for the fourth time in their illustrious careers in Netflix drama "Our Souls at Night," now it is the turn of Mirren, 72, and Donald Sutherland, 82, to fly the flag for love in later life.

In "The Leisure Seeker", Italian director Paolo Virzi's first English language film, the duo play a retired couple who decide to flee their stifling existence and its cast of doctors and bossy grown-up children, for a final road trip in their vintage 1970s camper van.

Mirren said she had been drawn to the "funny, natural story" after some initial hesitation.

"Of course I love watching movies with young beautiful people in them," she told AFPTV in an interview in Venice.

"But the wonderful thing about film as an art form is that it has this ability to show us culture and life and humanity in all its different ways of being.

"And it had Donald Sutherland in it!"

- Shared memories -

Sutherland, whose career has ranged from 1967 World War II epic "The Dirty Dozen" to the recent Hunger Games franchise, plays a retired teacher who can still recite pages of Hemingway but is losing his short-term memory and is no longer entirely reliable at the wheel of a vehicle.

Mirren's character is battling cancer but remains the couple's driving force and the actress says the charm of the story lies in its universal quality.

"Every single family on this planet today will go through a version of this," she said.

The couple's journey takes them from Boston to Key West in Florida, allowing them time to nurture each other, discuss what comes after this life and go over a shared stock of memories, not all of which have been previously shared.

C and C Marine

"Obviously we are dealing with people -- as we are -- who are towards the ends of our lives not the beginning of their lives," Mirren said.

"And with that comes all of our history of experience and all the film festivals we've been to, and all the roles that we've had and the successes we've had, and the failures we've had, the disasters, the families, the relationships.

"It's wonderful to be able to find a role and a film where you simply kind of be who you are."

Sutherland concurred: "It was an opportunity to get to the centre of some kind of truth and use our persons as a vehicle for it," he said.

"Being old does not in any way diminish love and desire."

It can however lead to confusion: one of the road trip's most endearing moments features Sutherland jovially participating in a pro-Trump demonstration and his wife reminding him of his lifelong support for the Democrats.

- The grey dollar -

"It's a film about being free to choose how to live your life right up to the last moment," said Virzi, whose film was presented here in competition for the festival's top prize, the Golden Lion.

Redford and Fonda have received rave reviews for their measured performances in "Our Souls at Night", which tells the story of widowed neighbours who begin sharing a bed, for company and conversation.

Redford, a major voice in US independent cinema through his Sundance Institute, said he had chosen the project specifically because not enough films were being made for and about his now-retired baby-boomer generation -- arguably the last that will be regular cinema goers in the age of streaming and digital home projectors.

The power of the grey dollar, euro and pound has been underlined in recent years by the success of the Marigold Hotel films about British retirees in India.

Love in the twilight years was also addressed in Andrew Haigh's acclaimed "45 Years", for which Charlotte Rampling, 71, was nominated for the 2016 Best Actress Oscar for her performance as a long-married woman destabilised by revelations about a passionate relationship her husband had in his youth.

Rampling returns to the screen here this week in the premiere of "Hannah", 35-year-old Italian director Andrea Pallaoro's drama about a woman unhinged by her husband being sent to prison.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Prawit denies cops helped Yingluck flee

The defence minister denies, but at same time you read he doesn't know, has no clue. Don't forget that the Shinawatra family has strong tie...(Read More)

Phuket police investigate ‘reservoir dogs’ killings

The poisoning happens all the time with dogs and cats and nothing is ever done about it. Its rarely reported to police as Thai people know they won...(Read More)

Pregnant buffalo in fatal Phuket motorbike crash remains unclaimed, still in rehabilitation

TWO BROKEN LEGS ?!! OmfG, SOMEONE give me a gun and I will put her down. This creature is suffering horribly for over two weeks now. I am alerting th...(Read More)

French tourist safe as Patong-bound taxi slams into parked pickup truck

How stupid someone must be to think that only in Thailand driver fall asleep while driving! It takes only one minute to find a lot stories on the int...(Read More)

Pregnant buffalo in fatal Phuket motorbike crash remains unclaimed, still in rehabilitation

All very strange. With respect for volunteers who, as non vet professionals, try to take care of the buffalo. Here we have a situation: A pregnant ...(Read More)

French tourist safe as Patong-bound taxi slams into parked pickup truck

Is anyone ever reading that drivers of motorbikes and cars fall asleep while driving in other countries? ( yesterday there was a thai lady driving a ...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk driver charged for threatening tourist with sword

I'm still at a loss as to why the police, while they're manning their "Farang Ripoff Checkpoints", why they don't search every p...(Read More)

French tourist safe as Patong-bound taxi slams into parked pickup truck

Another reckless fool, risking the lives of tourists for the sake of a buck...and nobody there to regulate it in any way. I wonder how much he had to...(Read More)

French tourist safe as Patong-bound taxi slams into parked pickup truck

Why is it that taxi and tuktuk drivers don't seem to ever get named in instances like this, but the general public do? Is there a reason?...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.