The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

London’s Big Ben to fall silent for four years

UNITED KINGDOM: Britain’s much-loved Big Ben will fall silent for four years from this week as conservation work is carried out on the famous 19th century bell in a clock tower next to the Houses of Parliament.

culture, technology, tourism,

AFP

Saturday 19 August 2017, 12:00PM

London’s Big Ben will fall silent for several months next year as it undergoes ‘desperately needed’ repairs. Photo: AFP
London’s Big Ben will fall silent for several months next year as it undergoes ‘desperately needed’ repairs. Photo: AFP

“Big Ben falling silent is a significant milestone in this crucial conservation project,” Steve Jaggs, whose official title is “Keeper of the Great Clock”, said in a parliament statement on Monday (Aug 14).

“This essential programme of works will safeguard the clock on a long term basis, as well as protecting and preserving its home – the Elizabeth Tower,” he said.

It will be the longest period that Big Ben, whose bongs are familiar to many people around the world because of their use in BBC radio and television broadcasts, has been silent in its 157-year history.

The Great Bell, popularly called Big Ben, weighs 13.7 tons and strikes every hour to the note of E. Four smaller bells also chime every 15 minutes.

The last bong before the refurbishment will be at midday (6pm Thai time) on Monday (Aug 21), the statement said.

The clock will still tell the time silently until 2021 and the chimes will continue to be rung on important occasions such as New Year’s Eve.

The Elizabeth Tower, which is 96 metres high, is the most photographed building in Britain.

C and C Marine

The tower itself is commonly referred to as Big Ben even though the name applies only to the bell.

The clock’s cogs and hands as well as the four dials will be removed, cleaned up and repaired as part of the work.

The project’s cost was estimated last year at £29 million (B1.25 billion).

Because the clock mechanism will be temporarily out of action, a modern electric motor will drive the clock hands until the clock is reinstated.

Parliament also said that the clock’s faces would have to be covered up while they are being repaired.

“However, to ensure that the public are still able to set their watches by this most important of time pieces, one working clock face will remain visible at all times throughout the works,” it said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket environment chief warns of poor hazardous waste disposal habits

Phuket/Thailand cannot manage it's regular waste, let alone identifying, collecting, separating and properly disposing of hazardous wastes. I wou...(Read More)

Phuket Governor says Japanese tourist bitten by barracuda not a shark

Oh brother...more stellar non-professional commentary from Phuket officials. I love the "police-type" hypothesis Mr Thatsaphol came up with....(Read More)

Phuket ‘bite’ frenzy spurs call for more protection against shark fishing

There is no enforcement for the protection of any marine life in Thai waters, it's a free for all unless you're a Korean tourist feeding bread...(Read More)

Phuket ‘bite’ frenzy spurs call for more protection against shark fishing

As a world wide diving scuba diver I can say by own experience that sharks always shy away when you 'meet' them. 'Incidents' with sha...(Read More)

City to reward people who dob in street offenders

It doesn't need to be a 'typical idiot' ( Jor12 words) to want to see police on every street corner. I often see police officers ( always...(Read More)

City to reward people who dob in street offenders

Jor 12, i guess you think lawlessness is a good idea then? Eagle, don't think it doesn't do you any good, you have no idea what i earn! 3 d...(Read More)

Phuket environment chief warns of poor hazardous waste disposal habits

Christy Sweet: You are right. It are all statements and dead end policy announcement, to justify a job, and a photo article in newspaper. Any given...(Read More)

City to reward people who dob in street offenders

malczx7r,as you are so eager to adopt it for Phuket,one might think you need it to increase your income !...(Read More)

Governor bans unsafe tour buses from Phuket, orders speed cameras for Patong Hill safety

Rorii2,I'm not surprised that you failed to understand.It was only an advice!...(Read More)

Governor bans unsafe tour buses from Phuket, orders speed cameras for Patong Hill safety

Eagle, historical facts make predicting the future easier, we all know not all predictions eventuate, but many in Thailand do, I fail to understand yo...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.