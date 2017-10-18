FOOTBALL: Liverpool eased the pressure on Jurgen Klopp as Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah inspired a 7-0 thrashing of Maribor in the Champions League on Tuesday (Oct 17).

Wednesday 18 October 2017, 08:52AM

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring a goal during their UEFA Champions League group E match against NK Maribor at the Ljudski vrt Stadium, in Maribor, on October 17, 2017. Photo: AFP

After drawing their first two European fixtures and spluttering in the Premier League, Liverpool arrived in Slovenia with critics questioning Klopp’s signings and tactics.

But for once, Klopp’s team showed a ruthless touch in the opposition penalty area to demolish woeful Maribor.

Firmino opened the scoring and Philippe Coutinho increased Liverpool’s lead before Salah’s brace put the Reds four up by half-time at Stadion Ljudski Vrt.

Firmino netted again after the break, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold also on the scoresheet as Liverpool's goal blitz moved them into first place in Group E with three matches left.

After only one victory in their last eight games in all competitions, this was a welcome tonic for Klopp and company as they ended a three-match winless run.

At Manchester, City scored twice in the first 13 minutes before holding off a spirited fightback from Napoli to win 2-1 and maintain their 100% start to group play.

Napoli could have snatched a draw if they had converted both of their penalties at Etihad Stadium after City had scored through Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.

Dries Mertens had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Ederson Moraes in the first half and Amadou Diawara scored with his attempt in the 73rd.

Top of the Italian league, Napoli could struggle to advance in the Champions League having lost two of its first three games in Group F.

At Madrid, Tottenham held Real Madrid to 1-1, a result that kept both clubs at the top of Group H.

Spurs scored first with an own goal by Raphael Varane as the Madrid defender tried to clear a cross intended for Harry Kane, and Cristiano Ronaldo equalised for Madrid by converting a penalty kick just before halftime after Toni Kroos was fouled.

Tottenham was a tough challenge against the defending champions and could have left Madrid with the victory if Kane didn't have his close-range shot saved by goalkeeper Keylor Navas midway through the second half on one of the game's best scoring opportunities.

RESULTS

GROUP E

NK Maribor 0-7 Liverpool

Spartak Moscow 5-1 Sevilla

GROUP F

Feyenoord 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City 2-1 Napoli

GROUP G

Monaco 1-2 Besiktas

RB Leipzig 3-2 FC Porto

GROUP H

Apoel Nicosia 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

