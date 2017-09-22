Eight safe swim zones marked by red-and-yellow flags have been established – one zone at Nai Harn Beach, three zones at Kata Beach and four zones at Patong Beach – The Phuket Lifeguard Service reported this morning.
“Lifeguards are keeping an eye out at every beach in case tourists are there. Red flags and ropes are still in place marking off areas where it is too dangerous to swim. Please do not swim in those areas,” one lifeguard told The Phuket News.
“Regardless, we have lifeguards on standby nearby,” the lifeguard added.
