Lifeguards open some Phuket beaches

PHUKET: Lifeguards have opened safe areas for tourists to swim at three beaches along Phuket’s west coast today (Sept 22), after all beaches were closed yesterday (Sept 21).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 22 September 2017, 01:04PM

Eight safe swim zones marked by red-and-yellow flags have been established – one zone at Nai Harn Beach, three zones at Kata Beach and four zones at Patong Beach – The Phuket Lifeguard Service reported this morning.

“Lifeguards are keeping an eye out at every beach in case tourists are there. Red flags and ropes are still in place marking off areas where it is too dangerous to swim. Please do not swim in those areas,” one lifeguard told The Phuket News.

“Regardless, we have lifeguards on standby nearby,” the lifeguard added.

 

 
