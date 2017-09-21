PHUKET: Lifeguards have closed all beaches along Phuket’s west coast to prevent tourists and other swimmers from endangering themselves in dangerous surf.

Thursday 21 September 2017, 01:56PM

“Right now, we have roped off large areas where we can at Mai Khao, Nai Yang, Nai Thon, Bang Tao, Surin, Kamala, Patong, Karon, Kata and Nai Harn beaches,” Phuket Lifeguards Service President Prathaiyut Chuayuan told The Phuket News today (Sept 21).

“Do not go into the sea. There are dangerous waves at these beaches today. Our lifeguards are keeping on eye out at every beach in case tourists are there. We will warn them and we can ban them from entering the water,” he added.

Heavy rain that fell across Phuket this morning is expected to continue for at least the next few days, possibly up to a week, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warned today (Sept 21), as lifeguards at beaches along the west coast are closing areas dangerous to swim.

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun with southwesterly winds of 20-35km/h are forecast today and tomorrow (Sept 21-22), with waves reaching heights of more than two meters in thundershower areas, the TMD reported earlier today.