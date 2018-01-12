The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket People
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Leverage for life: IT guru looks to deliver freedom via Phuket crypto-investment

Phuket-based Oju Group has launched its own cryptocurrency OjuT (pronounced “oh-joo-tee”) in an ICO aimed at leveraging the company’s expansion to be upheld by real-world assets. Yet for Wu Di, the founder and driving force behind the group, the ICO represents so much more – it is a means to fulfilling his long-term dream of providing a way for people to achieve their own personal freedom.

technology, property, economics,

Chris Husted

Sunday 14 January 2018, 10:00AM

Wudi, founder and the driving force behind the Oju Group, is looking to deliver people personal and financial freedom through the right property investment brought about via Blockchain and cryptocurrencies.
Wudi, founder and the driving force behind the Oju Group, is looking to deliver people personal and financial freedom through the right property investment brought about via Blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

OjuT, launched only a handful of weeks ago, is apparently one of the most sought after cryptocurrency, with more than 84 million OjuT units reported already sold, garnering US$125m for the group, with the price rising since the currency’s launch.

The ICO (initial coin offering) is already built on a solid foundation, with the group owning or managing 105 properties in Phuket, and marks the launch of a three-pronged strategy.

“This is just the first stage, where we are developing our own projects. We re-invest the money from this stage into property development where OjuT owners can use their tokens to buy property units,” explains Wu Di, or just “Wudi”.

“In the second stage we plan to start buying projects, purchasing hotels or hotel brands or hotel management companies that will expand our reach of where the coins can be used. In the third stage we will reach out to collaborate with partners – restaurants, spas, hotels – greatly increase marketing and brand awareness,” he adds.

A serial entrepreneur since the early 2000s and not yet 34 years old, Wudi has already made his fortune.

“I started a lot of companies. I went into IT services, web services, online games and SEO, and made a lot of money from that. I created an education company, three online game companies and sold them and went onto other things, including real estate,” he explains.

“I joined a Singapore real estate investment group, where I learned a lot about the property investment industry. At the same time I had a vested interest in education, to get the kids out of their routine.”

Yet all of this stimulated his interests and led to his personal epiphany: “What the education system and the professors teach you rarely applies in real life. There is a discrepancy there. That was my original inspiration and why I went into entrepreneurship,” Wudi explains.

“This is the part that stimulated my interest, which is that I don’t believe that the world we live in is real. We are being tricked into believing that the world we are living in is the only reality, but in fact if you step out of this limited thinking, you can start to create your real life. Mainly through education and related fields, you are brainwashed and programmed along a certain path until in the end, you (unwittingly) become a slave.

“Education around the world, is a mass brainwashing system designed to force square pegs into round holes. It destroys creative imagination. It’s not a system designed to involve and evolve you as an individual, nor does it seek to advance and uplift mankind in general. In fact the opposite is true and the results are clear for all to see in the world today.

“So my goal has long been to inspire people to achieve their own true potential so that we can all play our part in building a better world for everyone,” Wudi explains.

“I want to show people how to escape the matrix, to develop their real talents without limits. For example with the right property investments, you don’t need to depend on a salary anymore. You can start to control your own life and spend time developing new hobbies and interests. Travel can be the best education of all, seeing the world from ever-changing points of view.

QSI International School Phuket

“This is my original inspiration, and it started very early. I have already been working towards this goal for a very long time,” Wudi relates.

“The cryptocurrency is only my latest (effort) in this. I started this a long time ago, with my interest in education, to try to get the kids to break their routine and start learning to live their lives… property investments came much later,” he notes.

“This is why I moved to Phuket, where I started a property company quite a few years ago, because the returns on Phuket property compared with other areas around the world are relatively high, especially compared with China, where the returns are very low.

“Through property investment people can get regular and stable returns that are higher than the salaries they earn, which means they don’t need to get the salary anymore, then they have the time to move out of the regular routine to start their real fresh life.

“Actually every business I have ever started has had the same purpose: to free people.”

GAMECHANGER

To Wudi, the advent of Blockchain and cryptocurrencies have together presented the perfect opportunity to deliver his dream.

“This is what is so outstanding about Blockchain and the cryptos. It creates a system that there is no centralised control. Not the banks or any one country,” he says.

Blockchain and cryptocurrencies are a financial revolution that is going to change the entire world from the ground up. Cryptocurrency is so revolutionary because we are moving away from the banks.

“The banking system is not designed to bring you financial freedom. The banks’ goal is to enslave you in debt and control the worlds assets,” Wudi adds.

“Comparing to what I did before, in education, the influence I could make to create positive changes was very limited. This is because powerful interests have installed a top-down system that does not allow bottom-up changes to disrupt the status quo.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

Sexism is global and is a base factor in the mores of people who act like animals - as if their gonads are in charge of their brains. ...(Read More)

Ten pickup drivers charged for ‘hooning’ in Chalong

Haha...the boys and the girls having a good time...good on ya...way to go. ...(Read More)

Massage den raid rescues 80 women

It could be that Police office arrests are to follow? ...(Read More)

Korean mans admits to running illegal Phuket tour company

It would be good if commentators make themselves aware of what the law proscribes and why....(Read More)

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

Sexism?...rubbish. What was displayed was the primitive purely animal part of a human being, no matter where you're from....(Read More)

Tourists driving in Phuket: get legal, or get fined - or worse

What do you mean about IDP? In my country creating IDP in ukrainian and english languages. My driving license is plastic card. Is it sufficient for yo...(Read More)

Prawit: Officials ‘must capture Yingluck’

If what is witnessed as alleged, why doesn't the commentator do something about it? Writing about it on PN does nothing. Authorities need the evid...(Read More)

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

Unfortunately this is what people think thailand is just bar girls and go go bars ,they seem to forget how does a country run not on gogo bars .My wif...(Read More)

Three charges for driver of truck that dropped load on Phuket road

Tell me i am reading this wrong he used rope to secure a load like that travelling on a public roadway, chain and dogs not rope or ratchet straps irre...(Read More)

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

A Story about harassment and a fine of 30.000.-Baht.Well deserved!More interesting are the comments.Calling the fine racism,thinking it would be ok to...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.