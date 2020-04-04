THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Let’s Get Bent: The benefits of Vinyasa Yoga

Let’s Get Bent: The benefits of Vinyasa Yoga

Hello and welcome to April, a little bit of a crazy time in this world but that does not mean that everything has to fall apart. We can do the best we can to keep ourselves in a happy and healthy frame of mind. One way of keeping yourself happy, healthy and occupied is to play around with yoga. This month I want to share with you a deeper look at Vinyasa yoga. What is it and how do you practice it?

Health
By Kim White

Sunday 5 April 2020, 10:00AM

The essence of movement. Photo: Kim White Yoga

The essence of movement. Photo: Kim White Yoga

Position 1.
Position 2.
Position 3.
Position 4.
Position 5.
Position 6.

The stock standard answer you will get when wanting to know what the word Vinyasa means will read something like this:

Vinyasa is a Sanskrit term often employed in relation to certain styles of yoga. The term vinyasa may be broken down into its Sanskritic roots to assist in decoding its meaning. Nyasa denotes "to place" and vi denotes "in a special way."

However, I like to describe it as moving meditation. Vinyasa yoga is the joining together of two or more yoga asanas to create a sequence. The bodies movements are integrated with the movement of breath through the body. This sequence can be repeated multiple times. The sequences usually has a right flow and a left flow. “Flow” is another modern word that is often used to replace the word “vinyasa”. Giving you the instruction in the title, flow from one yoga posture to the next. Trying to make the sequence as fluid and as accurate as possible. This does not however mean that the sequence has to become faster. I find that many vinyasa classes these days are too fast and have lost the true sense of holding a yoga pose & reaping the benefits of each.

What are the benefits of Vinyasa:

• Building a better connection to your breathing patterns

• Strengthening your skills in mindfulness

• Works all components of fitness, stability, balance, strength, stamina etc

• Building better relationships with your neural receptors (hand eye co-ordination)

• Improves your stability and balance

• Allows you to be creative with body movements

• The flowing sequence of the postures and the expressions you put into it, can help to bring emotions you want to deal with to the surface.

• Vinyasas are a great way to challenge yourself and progress towards yoga goals

• The dedication and repetitious nature of the practice helps to build the skills to deal with everyday issues off of the yoga mat.

• A great aerobic workout for the body

• Increases the circulation and internal massage of the body and organs.

• A great way to start to build a daily routine.

If you want to know more about the benefits of Vinyasa Yoga then you can check out my article on my website – Top 10 Benefits of Vinyasa Yoga

I have kept the postures in this vinyasa very simple but with a little bit of a challenge for some of you to work towards. My suggestion is to join the postures in photo 1-6 together try to hold each posture for about 5 sec each, repeat the sequence five times.

  1. Standing forward fold
  2. Plank
  3. Side plank right
  4. Side plank left
  5. Back to standing

Keep a steady inbreath and outbreath and move at an even steady pace. I have also included a video of the above vinyasa with a beginner variation as well as the regular variation for the online version on ThePhuketNews.com

Enjoy your alone time, there will come a time when all the craziness will come back and you will long for alone time to start again.

Happy stretching

Metta kim oxo

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

The Play’s the Thing: And the Phoenix Shall Rise!
Hollywood’s darkest days
Soi Dog urges local communities not to turn their backs on street dogs and cats
THE PAVILIONS HOTEL & RESORTS LAUNCHES WORLD WIDE HOME VIDEO COMPETITION!
Phuket Hotels Association steps up with clearing roadside trash
Sustainably Yours: Why COVID-19 gives me hope for climate change
Cafe Society: Spice up your cup with a Dirty Chai
Soi Dog carries out GDP annual vaccination
Education Corner: Taking flight after graduation
Living with COVID-19
Green Thoughts: ‘The Tropic Gardener’
Blazing Saddles: Bicycling breakfast
Down the Nazi rabbit hole: Taika Waititi creates a comedy classic from tragedy
Saffron sublime: Chef Gai marks quarter of a century perfecting classic Thai dishes
PIWC monthly meetings on hold

 

Phuket community
Wichit Police launch checks on construction sites, workers’ camps

Mr.K, if they are treated as "not human beings" or as a slave regarding to another reader,...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The responsible ones

By way of example, as I (like all respectful people) am sitting here at home where I've been wit...(Read More)

Phuket beach ban breakers scramble as police arrive

That picture was not taken at 6pm, with no shadows, it's about noon. I call BS on the pic provi...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders ‘Patong Shutdown’

Kurt,if you feel bullied here all the time as a foreigner,I have a solution to your problem. Relocat...(Read More)

COVID-19 forces Phuket hotels to put launches on hold

@ Christy Sweet. Not sure it will be 4 ****, but sure it will be at least a legal hotel. That is al...(Read More)

One new death nationally, total hits 2,000

@C: Exactly. How about the more than 2000 people who die every month on Thailand's roads? Mostly...(Read More)

One new death nationally, total hits 2,000

Good point- traffic fatalities are way down. So at what point is killing off aging and diseased ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The responsible ones

one month again.In the meantime you can think about what to do with all those people who lost everyt...(Read More)

COVID-19 forces Phuket hotels to put launches on hold

So if I contract SARS, I can get a 4 star hotel free? Voila, a new tourism market emerges!! ...(Read More)

Roundup of airport escapees begins

Very funny. Arriving planes should have parked on the tarmac. These passengers straight into busses ...(Read More)

 

BB and B
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Pavilions Home Video

 