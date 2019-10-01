THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Le Méridien opens in Khao Lak

Le Méridien opens in Khao Lak

PHUKET: Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, has announce the opening of Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa, a brand-new contemporary-styled resort at Bang Sak Beach in Phang Nga.

tourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 1 October 2019, 12:12PM

The 269-key resort offers rooms in 10 different formats. Photo: Le Meridien

The hotel features 10 types of 269 guestrooms, suites and villas with spacious balconies offering panoramic ocean views, while interconnecting rooms are available for families of up to two adults and three children under 12, said a statement announcing the resort’s opening.

Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa is a new addition to the brand’s portfolio of more than 100 hotels in nearly 40 countries and territories, the statement added.

“We are excited to offer a glimpse of the European spirit of savouring the good life through the hotel’s international dining options, freshly made gelato with local ingredients, as well as a sparkling beverage programme in this distinctly Thai tropical paradise,” said Mike Fulkerson, Vice President, Brand & Marketing APAC, Marriott International.

“The hotel introduces Le Méridien’s French heritage and the allure of the the Côte d’Azur to Khao Lak, connecting curious and creative-minded guests looking to travel in style,” he added.

Laguna Golf Phuket

The resort has a total of seven bars and restaurants as well as a spa, three lagoon pools, 24/7 fitness centre and a Kids’ Club. The tour desk offers dozens of trips such as the Local Life Experience, Thai Cooking Class, Khao Sok Safari and Sea Cave Canoeing on Phang Nga Bay.

Catering to meetings and events, the resort’s “Beach Lawn” can host events of all purposes with outdoor soirees while indoor functions can be held inside the 540-square-metre Grand Ballroom, or smaller meetings can be held in any of the three breakout spaces.

“Khao Lak is one of the fastest-growing destinations in Thailand for both MICE and leisure travellers. With a new airport arriving in Phang Nga and infrastructure plans laid out, this province has the potential to promote tourism and grow the local economy,” said Trevor May, General Manager.

“Our mission, ‘Destination Unlocked’ aims to expose the Creative-minded travellers to unexpectedand engaging experiences Khao Lak has to offer – both inside and outside the resort so they leave feeling fulfilled.”

