Lawn Sale

Start From: Sunday 2 August 2020, 10:30AM to Sunday 2 August 2020, 05:30PM

From 10:30am till 5:30pm Taste Yamu restaurant will be hosting a lawn sale in support of two local charities. We are offering free tables for people to set up any items to sell except food and drink. All welcome, more info and bookings call 087 886 6401.