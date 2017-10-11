NATIONWIDE: CP All, which runs 7-Eleven stores in Thailand, announced yesterday (Oct 10) it is ending the sale of draught beer at its outlets in the face of opposition from prohibitionist networks.

Wednesday 11 October 2017, 08:45AM

CP All has officially decided not to combat activist pressure and announced the end of its very brief sales of draught beer at selected 7-Eleven outlets. Photo: via Google Images

The company said its executive board had decided to shut down the pilot project it launched at 18 stores early last month after taking into consideration concerns expressed by various agencies.

Anti-alcohol advocates and health authorities spoke against the controversial beer sales, saying it gave underage youths easier access to alcohol and encouraged alcohol consumption in general. Yesterday, a panel of experts under the Public Health Ministry insisted that selling draught beer on tap at convenience stores was illegal, in response to the 7-Eleven sales.

The panel disagreed with the Disease Control Department (DCD) which had earlier endorsed the project.

Asadang Ruyajin, deputy chief of the DCD, earlier said such sales did not contravene Section 30 (1) of the Alcohol Control Act, which prohibits the use of an automatic vending machine for the product.

The DCD argued that because the vending machines would be operated by store staff, the process was not considered “automatic”.

However, the panel appointed to consider the issue backed up its argument with a strict interpretation of “sell” and “dispense” for commercial purposes, as stated by the law, and the way the machine was used to serve these purposes.

The panel resolved it is illegal for convenience stores to use an automatic machine to dispense beer despite it being operated by cashiers, Bunyu Khophonpraseot, the committee’s spokesman, said yesterday.

It also found there were “clear logos and symbols of the product on the dispenser” which is outlawed under Section 32 of the law, Mr Bunyu added.

These findings appear to contradict an earlier inspection of the convenience stores.

The controversy over draught beer sales at convenience stores caught the public interest and drew attention from anti-alcohol advocates after 7-Eleven introduced the beer dispensers at a number of its outlets on Yaowarat Rd, which is known as Bangkok’s Chinatown and the city’s top tourist attraction for street food.

Last week, Songkran Parkchokdee, director of ThaiHealth’s Stop Drink Network, said he was worried this way of selling beer would cause other grocery stores to follow suit.

Bundit Sornpaisarn, deputy manager of the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, spoke of the risk of customers ordering beer from a cashier and then stepping behind the wheel of their vehicle, especially given Thailand’s high road casualty rates.

Anti-alcohol advocates will forward their resolution to the Office of Alcohol Control Committee for further consideration, they said.

They are also preparing to suggest to the Public Health Ministry that it issue clearer regulations to control the use of vending machines after civic groups said they gave youngsters “easier access” to alcoholic drinks, Mr Bundit said.

