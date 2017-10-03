PHUKET: Rawai Municipality has the last 1,000 bushels of marigolds to be handed out for free to people in Phuket looking to adorn their homes with the yellow flowers ahead of the Royal Cremation ceremony for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Oct 26.

Tuesday 3 October 2017, 06:34PM

Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos has told The Phuket News today (Oct 3) that Rawai Municipality has already handed out 2,000 “standard bunches” of marigolds.

“We have 1,000 left. Anyone can come and pick them up, but they are limited to five bunches per person and each person must register that they have received them,” he said.

The last of the marigolds became available today, Mayor Aroon added.

‘People can come to collect them [from the Rawai Municipality offices near Rawai Beach] from 9am to 4pm until Thursday Oct 5,” he said.

All other local administrations and municipalities in Phuket have already handed out the marigolds they had ready in time, said Chief of the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department Busaya Jaipiem told The Phuket News today.

“The Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) has handed out 60,000 bunches of the flowers,” she said.

However, the exact number of how many bushels were handed out across Phuket during the campaign has yet to be tallied as the number varied depending on the local administration office.

“For example, Karon Municipality last month handed out 4,000 seeds for the flowers, but we don’t know what all the other local authorities had ready to hand out to people,” she said.